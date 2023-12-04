Starfield hits milestone number of players on its way to a Skyrim-level release

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has sat down for an interview at the Brazil-based entertainment convention CCXP, and revealed some key details about the current state and future of Starfield.

Spencer was asked about Starfield, and the Microsoft Gaming CEO began to explain that due to his position, he is able to play games early in their development, and when he was playing Starfield approximately a year before it was officially released, he noticed it was "probably gonna be a pretty special game" as he "couldn't stop playing".

Spencer's finger seems to be pretty close to the pulse for telling if a game is going to be a hit or not, as Bethesda's latest title has already reached 12 million players and is still sitting in the "top ten most played games from our studios." It should be noted that Spencer wasn't specific about where these players are coming from, whether they bought the game directly or accessed it through Game Pass. However, the launch of Starfield resulted in the biggest "single day" ever for the subscription service.

Spencer goes on to say that Microsoft and Bethesda are aiming at making Starfield the next Skyrim-level game, and with future content planned for Starfield, he hopes the copies sold put it alongside one of the most beloved games ever released. For comparison, Skyrim has sold 60 million copies since it launched a decade ago, and Fallon 4 has sold 25 million copies. Starfield has some time to go but has already reached 12 million players before the end of the year it was released. Quite a start.