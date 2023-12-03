AMD opening its largest R&D center ever in India, will work on next-gen CPUs, GPUs, and SoCs

AMD is investing over $400 million into the company's largest global R&D center in India, will work on the next-generation of CPUs, GPUs, and SOCs.

AMD has just announced that it has opened its largest global R&D center in Bengaluru, India, where the company will boost research, development, and engineering operations in India.

The new state-of-the-art facility will host around 3000 AMD engineers over the coming years, where they will be designing and developing semiconductor technology that will include 3D stacking, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and, I'm sure so, so much more.

Recently, the new R&D campus was inaugurated by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Cabinet Minister for Railways, Telecommunications, Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India. AMD executive leaders, including Mark Papermaster, executive vice president and chief technology officer; David Wang, senior vice president of GPU technologies and engineering; Brian Amick, senior vice president of central engineering; and Andrej Zdravkovic, chief software officer and senior vice president of GPU technologies along with the AMD India leadership team were present.

AMD has set aside $400 million for its new investment into India over the coming 5 years, something that was announced at Semicon India 2023. The new campus will "serve as a center of excellence" for the development of leadership products across high-performance CPUs for the data center and PC, data center and gaming GPUs, and adaptive SOCs and FPGAs for embedded devices.

The new facility is huge, a sprawling 500,000-square-foot campus and office space that celebrates Indian art and craft, with huddle spaces and conference rooms that have been designed to see staff collaborate and be creative with one another. The space features modern R&D labs spread over a 60,000-square-foot and a large demo center for visitors to experience AMD products and solutions.

The campus will have a cafeteria for engineers to eat, drink, mingle, and host gatherings of over 2000 employees. THere's also a gym and yoga center that promotes holistic health and the well-being of AMD employees.

"We are thrilled to announce the inauguration of the AMD's largest global design center in Bengaluru. The Technostar campus was inaugurated by @AshwiniVaishnaw. We were deeply honored to host him at this milestone event.#AMD #togetherWeAdvance #Innovation #MakeinIndia".

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, Communications & Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India said, "India's semiconductor program launched under the leadership of Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays strong emphasis on supporting the design and talent ecosystem for semiconductors. AMD setting up its largest design center in Bengaluru is a testament to the confidence global companies have in India."

Mark Papermaster, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, AMD said, "We are pleased to inaugurate our largest global design center in Bengaluru today. This investment strengthens our relationship with India and showcases our confidence in the exceptional engineering talent that the country has to offer. The relentless pursuit of engineering excellence and innovation is the cornerstone of our success. This new design center will help propel technology and product development across the AMD portfolio, fueling the next generation of high performance, adaptive and AI computing solutions for our customers around the world."

Jaya Jagadish, India Country Head, AMD said, "The India Design Centre started with a handful of employees in 2004. Today, 25% of AMD's global workforce is located in India and they support the development of AMD leadership products for data center, gaming, PC and embedded customers. This new facility marks the next milestone in our growth journey to be a significant contributor in the advancement of semiconductors."

Deepak Agarwal, Bengaluru Site Lead, AMD said, "I feel extremely proud to be the site head of our new Technostar campus. It is more than just a state-of-the-art building. It is the embodiment of our mission to build great products that accelerate next generation computing experiences. The campus will provide a great workspace for our India teams to be creative and innovative in their pursuit to support the company's growth as a high performance and adaptive computing leader."