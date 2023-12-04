Windows 12 is apparently launching in June 2024 alongside a wave of new AI PCs

Taiwan publication The Commercial Times reports that Microsoft's Windows 12 will launch in June 2024, and the operating system will feature several AI technologies. With that, Microsoft's next Windows will launch alongside a wave of new AI PCs from companies like Acer, MSI, GIGABYTE, and Quanta.

Windows 12 concept, image credit: Addy Visuals/YouTube.

According to the report, 2024 is shaping up to be "the first year of AI PCs," with dedicated hardware built for generative AI. This means Microsoft is positioning Windows 12 as the first version of the operating system built for the age of AI - so it will be interesting to see what it brings to the table compared to Windows 11.

The publication doesn't say where it got the June 2024 launch info for Windows 11. However, the article does feature quotes from Acer CEO Jason Chen and Quanta's Barry Lam from the recent Taiwan Medical Technology Exhibition.

With the recent boom in generative AI and the burgeoning technology across various sectors, companies are going all in on the combination of AI PCs and AI servers working in unison. With Windows 12 at the heart of AI PCs, this isn't the first time we've heard about a potential 2024 launch. However, June would be much sooner than previous rumors and reports indicating a late 2024 launch.

With AI processing a part of Intel's new Meteor Lake CPUs, there's a chance that Windows 12 could require some form of baseline AI readiness on the CPU or GPU front as a requirement. The as-yet-unannounced Windows 12 has been listed as a supported operating system, and with Ryzen mobile 7040 'Phoenix' chips also sporting AI acceleration, there's a chance upgrading to Windows 12 might not be as easy as previous versions.