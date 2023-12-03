The latest Steam hardware survey shows that Radeon and RDNA 2 GPU usage has increased

The Steam Hardware and Software Survey results for November 2023 represents good news for Team Red and Radeon, with a number of RDNA 2 GPUs on the rise.

The Steam Hardware and Software Survey results for November 2023 are in, and there have been a number of changes or corrections after October 2023's GeForce-heavy numbers. The most popular gaming GPU is still the GeForce RTX 3060, though its share has dropped dramatically - pointing to October's figures being a little out of whack.

The GeForce RTX 3060 is still the most popular GPU with PC gamers.

Total AMD and Radeon market share is back at September 2023 levels, with a little bit of growth too, bringing Team Red up to 16.19% - though this is still a distant second behind NVIDIA's dominant 75.12% share. The biggest gains on the Radeon side come from the RDNA 2 line-up - with the Radeon RX 6700 XT, 6750 XT, 6800 XT, and the mainstream 6600 XT showing signs of growth.

It makes sense when you factor in just how heavily discounted RDNA 2 GPUs have been this year, which isn't amazing news for RDNA 3 and the latest Radeon RX 7000 Series. According to the latest Steam survey results the only GPU that seems to be resonating with PC gamers from the RDNA 3 generation is the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX.

On the GeForce front, as we saw last month, the most popular GPUs from the current Ada Lovelace GeForce RTX 40 Series are the GeForce RTX 4070 and GeForce RTX 4070 Ti followed by the GeForce RTX 4090. The correction we see with the GeForce RTX 3060's share dropping also applies to the GeForce RTX 4070 this month, with its overall share dropping after a substantial increase last month. Odds are it was an error on Valve's part.

The GeForce RTX 4070 is sitting just out of the top twenty, which you can find below. We're just wondering how long it will be before the GeForce GTX 1060 drops out of the top ten.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 - 4.89% (-4.79%) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 - 4.61% (+1.06%) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 - 4.20% (-0.78%) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU - 3.81% (+1.13%) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 - 3.61% (-2.32%) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti - 3.43% (-1.40%) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 - 3.12% (-1.94%) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti - 2.91% (+0.52%) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 - 2.65% (+0.62%) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER - 2.39% (+0.25%) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU - 2.33% (+0.96%) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 - 2.15% (-0.43%) AMD Radeon Graphics - 2.00% (+0.53%) Intel Iris Xe Graphics - 1.87% (+0.47%) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti - 1.76% (+0.27%) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 - 1.47% (+0.28%) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti - 1.46% (-0.40%) Intel(R) UHD Graphics - 1.40% (+0.32%) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 - 1.39% (+0.27%) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER - 1.32% (-0.06%)

