ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 gaming laptop: Core 9 Ultra 185H CPU + RTX 4090 GPU

The new ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 gaming laptop features Intel's next-gen Core 9 Ultra 185H 'Meteor Lake' CPU with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU.

ASUS is cooking its new ROG Zephyrus M16 gaming laptop that will rock both the best CPU on offer from Intel and the best GPU on offer from NVIDIA.

Inside the new ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 gaming laptop, we are to expect the flagship Core 9 Ultra 185H "Meteor Lake" CPU, which will be joined by the GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU with 16GB of VRAM. It will also be joined by 16GB of LPDDR5X memory and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD.

On the CPU side of things, we should expect the Core Ultra 9 processor to feature 16 cores and 22 threads of CPU power at up to 5.1GHz. This is the flagship Core 100 series "Meteor Lake" CPU and should be unveiled at CES 2024 in the first week of January, and not just in the new ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 gaming laptop, but other gaming laptops unveiled in January 2024.

The new ROG Zephyrus M16 gaming laptop will succeed the current-gen M16 2023 design, which features an Intel 13th Gen Core-H family processor, topping out at the Core i9-13900H processor.

The 13900H is also a 14-core, 20-thread CPU, so the new Core Ultra 9 185H has a little bit of CPU core beefcake being added to it and sticking to the same 45W TDP. Intel's new Meteor Lake CPUs will be fighting AMD's upcoming Ryzen 8000 "Hawk Point" APUs, for the battle of the new laptop CPU championship.

