PC shipments expected to reach 267 million units in 2024 globally, the AI PC to help the boost

AI is here to save the (PC sales) day, with research firm Canalys reporting that global PC shipments are expected to boost up to 267 million units in 2024.

PC shipments are expected to go through a huge sales boost in 2024, which will be driven by the "AI PC" wave that we're going to see begin in January 2024 and not stop throughout the year.

According to research outlet Canalys, in their new report, they see 2024 being a "delight" for the PC business. We've been seeing dips from the heights of the pandemic when pre-built system builders were essentially selling everything they could get their hands on and build.

But, after the pandemic, the PC industry saw huge drops in sales units dipping after the 2021 high, down in 2022, and down even more in 2023, but now 2024 is expected to be back up towards 2022 levels, and 2025 will get closer to 2020 levels. The entire PC business isn't doing great, but AI PCs are expected to see shipments increase by 8% up to 267 million units.

Canalys analyst Ben Yah talked about the future of the PC industry: "The global PC market is on the road to recovery and will return to 2019 shipment levels by next year".

"The impact of artificial intelligence on the PC industry will be profound, and leading companies from OEMs, processor manufacturers, and operating system providers will focus on delivering new artificial intelligence model targets in 2024. These initiatives will boost update demand, especially In the business field".

"The total shipment share of PCs with AI capabilities is expected to reach approximately 19% by 2024. This covers all M-series Mac products as well as anticipated new products in the Windows ecosystem".