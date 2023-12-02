Tesla release Cybertruck bullet proof test video, showcasing a unique level of toughness

Tesla has finally begun to deliver Cybertrucks after the highly anticipated electric vehicle was first unveiled back in 2019.

Tesla conducted its Cybertruck Delivery Event yesterday, and company CEO Elon Musk took to the stage to give the public more details on the design of the Cybertruck and what went into making it become a reality. Musk touched on how Tesla had to create a brand new alloy to accommodate the Cybertruck's ambitious design, and what the company finally landed on was a 1.8mm-thick stainless super alloy that is corrosion-resistant and bullet proof.

During the delivery event, a video was shown to the crowd of Tesla firing a variety of weapons at the side panel of a Cybertruck. The new electric vehicle from Tesla went up against a 9mm Glock, M4 shotgun, and a .45 caliber Tommy Gun. The Cybertruck's exterior was able to stop all of the bullets, with only a single pellet breaking through the steel and cracking the window. However, this pellet didn't go through the other side of the door, unlike "any other truck," which Tesla shows off later in the video.

