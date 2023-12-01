Sabrent's next-gen Rocket 5 Plus SSD teased: 14GB/sec+ insanity coming soon

Sabrent has its next-gen Rocket 5 Plus SSD on the runway, powered by Phison's next-gen E26 SSD controller and capable of 14GB/sec+... CES 2024...

Sabrent is cooking right now, preparing its next-gen Rocket 5 Plus SSDs powered by Phison's newest E16 SSD controller that will unleash rocket-fueled transfer speeds of 14GB/sec and beyond.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

According to some of my industry sources, Sabrent will be unleashing its next-gen Rocket 5 Plus SSDs "soon" (the Consumer Electronics Show is held in Las Vegas in the first week of January). The new Sabrent Rocket 5 Plus SSD will have read speeds of up to 14GB/sec on the right platform: you'll need the right CPU and the right motherboard, with a Gen5 M.2 SSD slot, and you'll be ready to rock and roll at those rocket-fueled speeds.

Phison has a few E26 SSD controllers powering Gen5 SSDs that are pushing 10GB/sec, then 12GB/sec and now the codenamed "Max14um" controller fully saturates the PCIe Gen5 x4 interface. Oh yeah.

Until now, we've enjoyed some Gen5 SSDs on the market... but they've been capped at only 12GB/sec. The previous-gen Gen4 SSDs were pushing 7GB/sec for the most part, but we should be at double that by now with Gen5 SSDs -- 14GB/sec -- but we've been limited to 12GB/sec until now. There are Gen5 SSDs that are still coming out that are pushing just 12GB/sec, but Sabrent is about to change that with its new Rocket 5 Plus SSD pushing 14GB/sec.

We should hear more about Sabrent's next-gen Rocket 5 Plus SSDs... soon... with CES 2024 just a few weeks away... well... prepare the Gen5 M.2 SSD slots on your motherboards, peeps!