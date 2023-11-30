X CEO Linda Yaccarino responds to Elon Musk's 'go f*** yourself' comment to advertisers

The CEO of the social media platform formerly called Twitter has responded to its owner, Elon Musk, telling advertisers to 'go f*** themselves'.

It was only a few days ago that X owner Elon Musk told the social media platform's advertisers that attempted to "blackmail" him with money to "go f***" themselves.

The certainly interesting comments by Musk took place at the 2023 DealBook Summit in New York on Wednesday and came off the back of Andrew Ross Sorkin asking Musk about the reaction from big advertisers pausing ad expenditure on X following Musk's "antisemitic" tweets. Sorkin's question referred to advertisers such as Disney and Apple pausing or pulling ad spending on X, to which Musk replied, "I hope they stop. Don't advertise".

Now, company CEO Linda Yaccarino has addressed Musk's harsh comments in a series of X posts, writing that Musk's comments on the current advertising situation are an "explicit point of view about our position." Yaccarino added that X stands at a "unique and amazing intersection of Free Speech and Main Street", and "To our partners who believe in our meaningful work -- Thank You."

Notably, reports indicate that the following advertisers pulled their ads from X in early November following Musk's tweets: Disney, Apple, IBM, Comcast, Warner Bros Discovery, Paramount Global, and Lions Gate Entertainment. Furthermore, it should be noted that Musk apologized for his tweets during his time on stage at the 2023 DealBook Summit, admitting that those controversial posts were "one of the most foolish if not the most foolish thing I've ever done on the platform."