Tesla shows a Cybertruck beating a Porsche 911 while towing a Porsche 911

Tesla has conducted its Cybertruck Delivery Event, where it showcased the highly anticipated EV beating a Porsche 911 while towing a Porsche 911.

Published
1 minute & 55 seconds read time

Tesla has finally delivered its first Cybertruck's to buyers of the highly anticipated electric vehicle, while company CEO Elon Musk has showcased its raw power against a Porsche 911.

Elon Musk took to the stage at the Cybertruck Delivery Event held today at noon P.T. (3 p.m. ET) at the Texas Gigafactory in Austin, Texas. Musk showcased the vehicle, revealing key details about its design, toughness, composition, and, most importantly, power. The entire event was live-streamed on X, and Musk revealed a video to the crowd that showcased the Cybertruck going against a Porsche 911 on a 1/4 mile sprint.

The video showcased the Cybertruck beating the Porsche 911 while towing a Porsche 911. The Cybertruck was able to complete the 1/4 mile sprint in under 11 seconds, while going from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.6 seconds. Musk said that the Cybertruck is able to "tow a Porsche 911 across a 1/4 mile faster than the Porsche 911 can go by itself". Musk finished off the event by saying, "and deliveries begin now!".

If you are interested in checking out the various models of the Cybertruck or its pricing, head over to the Tesla website here.

NEWS SOURCES:nbcnews.com, tesla.com, twitter.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags