Tesla shows a Cybertruck beating a Porsche 911 while towing a Porsche 911

Tesla has finally delivered its first Cybertruck's to buyers of the highly anticipated electric vehicle, while company CEO Elon Musk has showcased its raw power against a Porsche 911.

Elon Musk took to the stage at the Cybertruck Delivery Event held today at noon P.T. (3 p.m. ET) at the Texas Gigafactory in Austin, Texas. Musk showcased the vehicle, revealing key details about its design, toughness, composition, and, most importantly, power. The entire event was live-streamed on X, and Musk revealed a video to the crowd that showcased the Cybertruck going against a Porsche 911 on a 1/4 mile sprint.

The video showcased the Cybertruck beating the Porsche 911 while towing a Porsche 911. The Cybertruck was able to complete the 1/4 mile sprint in under 11 seconds, while going from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.6 seconds. Musk said that the Cybertruck is able to "tow a Porsche 911 across a 1/4 mile faster than the Porsche 911 can go by itself". Musk finished off the event by saying, "and deliveries begin now!".

If you are interested in checking out the various models of the Cybertruck or its pricing, head over to the Tesla website here.