Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is the first Activision game to arrive on NVIDIA's GeForce NOW

NVIDIA has recently been pushing its cloud-based GeForce NOW streaming service into the spotlight, and it's not hard to see why. Subscribing lets you play select games that you already have access to across platforms like PC, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Connect, and Xbox on a server-side GeForce RTX 4080 rig with access to cutting-edge tech like ray-tracing, DLSS Super Resolution, Frame Generation, and more.
Plus, with Microsoft's recent acquisition of Activision Blizzard, we're starting to see several Xbox and PC Game Pass titles being added to the GeForce NOW library - which is currently stacked. December 2023 sees the arrival of the first Activision game available on GeForce NOW - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, joined by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone.
All three games are accessed via a central Call of Duty location on GeForce NOW, with Ultimate members able to experience all three via a cloud-based GeForce RTX 4080 rig with DLSS 3 and NVIDIA Reflex to boost performance.
- Read more: GeForce NOW Ultimate membership now includes three months of PC Game Pass
- Read more: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs now include 3 months free PC Game Pass, GeForce NOW Priority
This is the latest installment in NVIDIA and Xbox love that we've been seeing. Earlier this month, NVIDIA launched a new deal that gives subscribers three months of PC Game Pass every six months of GeForce NOW. On top of this, a few days ago, the company finally added three months of GeForce NOW when you purchase a new GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics card - from the GeForce RTX 4060 up to the GeForce RTX 4090.
Call of Duty's arrival also kicks off over 65 games joining the GeForce NOW library in December.
Here's what's coming this week.
- Last Train Home (New release on Steam, Nov. 28)
- Gangs of Sherwood (New release on Steam, Nov. 30)
- SteamWorld Build (New release on Steam, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass, Dec. 1)
- Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles (Steam)
- Call of Duty HQ, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone (Steam)
- Galactic Civilizations IV (Steam)
- Halls of Torment (Steam)
- Kona II: Brume (Steam)
- Laika: Aged Through Blood (Epic Games Store)
- Pillars of Eternity (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)
- RESEARCH and DESTROY (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)
- Roboquest (Epic Games Store)
- StrangerZ (Steam)
And here's a look at the remaining GeForce NOW additions for December 2023.
- Stargate: Timekeepers (New release on Steam, Dec. 12)
- Pioneers of Pagonia (New release on Steam, Dec. 13)
- House Flipper 2 (New release on Steam, Dec. 14)
- Soulslinger: Envoy of Death (New release on Steam, Dec. 14)
- Agatha Christie - Murder on the Orient Express (Steam)
- Age of Wonders 4 (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)
- AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES - nirvanA Initiative (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)
- The Anacrusis (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)
- BEAST (Steam)
- Before We Leave (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)
- Bloons TD Battles (Steam)
- Control (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)
- Dark Envoy (Steam)
- Darksiders III (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)
- The Day Before (Steam)
- Destroy All Humans! (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)
- Disgaea 4 Complete+ (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)
- Escape the Backrooms (Steam)
- Europa Universalis IV (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)
- Fae Tactics (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)
- Figment 2: Creed Valley (Epic Games Store)
- The Forgotten City (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)
- Human Fall Flat (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)
- Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure (Steam)
- Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)
- Lethal League Blaze (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)
- Loddlenaut (Steam)
- Matchpoint - Tennis Championships (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)
- Maneater (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)
- The Medium (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)
- Metro Exodus (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)
- Mortal Shell (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)
- MotoGP 20 (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)
- Moving Out (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)
- MUSYNX (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)
- Nova-Life: Amboise (Steam)
- Observer System Redux (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)
- Pathologic 2 (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)
- The Pedestrian (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)
- Primal Carnage Extinction (Steam)
- Recompile (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)
- RESEARCH and DESTROY (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)
- RIDE 5 (Epic Games Store)
- Sable (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)
- The Smurfs 2 - The Prisoner of the Green Stone (Steam)
- SpellForce 3: Soul Harvest (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)
- Tainted Grail: Conquest (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)
- Terminator: Dark Fate - Defiance (Steam)
- Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharaoh (Steam)
- Universe Sandbox (Steam)
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader (Steam)
- World War Z: Aftermath (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)
- Worms Rumble (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)
- Worms W.M.D (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)