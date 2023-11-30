Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is the first Activision game to arrive on NVIDIA's GeForce NOW

Call of Duty is now available to play with a cloud-based GeForce RTX 4080 via GeForce NOW, with over 65 more games being added in December 2023.

NVIDIA has recently been pushing its cloud-based GeForce NOW streaming service into the spotlight, and it's not hard to see why. Subscribing lets you play select games that you already have access to across platforms like PC, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Connect, and Xbox on a server-side GeForce RTX 4080 rig with access to cutting-edge tech like ray-tracing, DLSS Super Resolution, Frame Generation, and more.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III joins the GeForce NOW library in December 2023, image credit: Activision.

Plus, with Microsoft's recent acquisition of Activision Blizzard, we're starting to see several Xbox and PC Game Pass titles being added to the GeForce NOW library - which is currently stacked. December 2023 sees the arrival of the first Activision game available on GeForce NOW - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, joined by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone.

All three games are accessed via a central Call of Duty location on GeForce NOW, with Ultimate members able to experience all three via a cloud-based GeForce RTX 4080 rig with DLSS 3 and NVIDIA Reflex to boost performance.

This is the latest installment in NVIDIA and Xbox love that we've been seeing. Earlier this month, NVIDIA launched a new deal that gives subscribers three months of PC Game Pass every six months of GeForce NOW. On top of this, a few days ago, the company finally added three months of GeForce NOW when you purchase a new GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics card - from the GeForce RTX 4060 up to the GeForce RTX 4090.

Call of Duty's arrival also kicks off over 65 games joining the GeForce NOW library in December.

Here's what's coming this week.

Last Train Home (New release on Steam, Nov. 28)

Gangs of Sherwood (New release on Steam, Nov. 30)

SteamWorld Build (New release on Steam, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass, Dec. 1)

Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles (Steam)

Call of Duty HQ, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone (Steam)

Galactic Civilizations IV (Steam)

Halls of Torment (Steam)

Kona II: Brume (Steam)

Laika: Aged Through Blood (Epic Games Store)

Pillars of Eternity (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

RESEARCH and DESTROY (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Roboquest (Epic Games Store)

StrangerZ (Steam)

And here's a look at the remaining GeForce NOW additions for December 2023.