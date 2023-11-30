GPU 2.56.0 released: DLSS 3.0 Frame Generation and DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction file detection

The latest version of GPU-Z 2.56.0 has support for NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 Frame Generation and DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction file detection.

GPU-Z v2.56.0 has been released, with built-in support to scan your game libraries to find DLSS files, including DLSS 3.0 Frame Generation (FG) and DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction (RR). You can download GPU-Z v2.56.0 here.

Why does this matter? It'll make the process of finding those files -- if you're the type of user looking for them -- to replace them with new DLSS files that aren't out of date. For some users, this is a huge deal... and the folks at TechPowerUp have just made that process super easy with GPU-Z v2.56.0 here.

TechPowerUp has also added support for adding the sensor for the NVIDIA Crossbar clock (which you can enable or disable, but it's disabled by default). GPU-Z v2.56.0 adds support for the NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada, RTX 4500 Ada, RTX 4000 Ada, new RTX 2050 Mobile variant, L40S, and H800 PCIe cards on the NVIDIA side of things.

Meanwhile, on the AMD side of things, we have support for the new Radeon RX 7900 GRE, RX 6750 GRE, Pro W7700, Pro V620 MxGPU, and finally, for Intel, support for its Arc A570M, A530M, and GPU Flex 170.

GPU-Z v2.56.0 features and support: