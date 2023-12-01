Xbox exec: 'With AI, anyone can be a game developer'

Dialog, scripts, and localization? 'AI can take care of all that,' says Xbox gaming CFO Tim Stuart, says AI is a big inflection point for the industry.

Xbox gaming CFO Tim Stuart shares how AI could make game development more efficient, but it could also lead to job eliminations in the $185 billion entertainment sector.

A bit ago, Microsoft announced that it was integrating generative AI into its Xbox gaming toolset in an effort to make games more efficient. At a time when the games industry has seen mass layoffs with thousands of people losing work, the news was seen as controversial, with Microsoft claiming that the AI could generate quests, stories and dialog.

Now Xbox gaming CFO Tim Stuart discusses how AI could handle processes like localization, scripting, and dialog sequences via tools that could lead to more game development roles being eliminated through this automation process. Stuart also touches upon how everyday people can become 'citizen creators' through AI, effectively allowing anyone to become a game developer.

Below we have a transcript of what the Xbox exec said during the Wells Fargo TMT Summit: