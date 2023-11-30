Alienware's new 2024 gaming laptops leaked: Intel Meteor Lake 'Core Ultra' CPU powered

Dell's next-gen XPS and Alienware gaming laptops have been teased, rocking either 14th Gen Core or new Core 100 series CPUs from Intel.

Alienware's new 2024 gaming laptops (source: Windows Report)

The upcoming wave of next-gen Alienware gaming laptops is led by the new Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop, powered by Intel's new Core Ultra H series CPUs and NVIDIA's current-gen fleet of GeForce RTX 40 Laptop GPUs. Dell is using a new redesigned chassis, a new thermal system to keep its new CPU and GPU as cool as possible, and more.

We'll also have a new feature called Stealth Mode, which will turn your new Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop into something a little more inconspicuous. Stealth Mode will disable all of your RGB lighting, fan profiles will be changed, and more so that the gaming laptop can be used at school or even work without standing out.

But, there will reportedly be an all-metal chassis version in the upcoming Alienware x16 R2 gaming laptop, a higher-end version with an Intel Core Ultra 100 CPU and RTX 40 series GPU. Alienware will also have the m18 R2 gaming laptop, powered by the Intel 14th Gen Core HX series (Raptor Lake Refresh) while the other Alienware gaming laptops for 2024 feature the new Core 100 series "Meteor Lake" processors.

Dell will be unveiling all of its new XPS and Alienware gaming laptops during CES 2024 in January, while availability will start from January 11, 2024. Intel will be detailing its new Meteor Lake platform on December 14 at its "AI Everywhere" event, while we'll see waves and waves of new Meteor Lake-powered laptops unveiled at CES 2024.