This custom PlayStation 5 Tiny is substantially smaller than Sony's PS5 Slim update

For those that were expecting the PlayStation 5 Slim refresh from Sony to be a little slimmer, check out this custom PlayStation 5 Tiny.

Recently, Sony released its PlayStation 5 refresh in the form of the new PS5 Slim, which presents a similar shape to the launch model but in a size with 30% less volume and a detachable disc drive. The latter was a smart move because it means those who opt for a purely digital PS5 Slim model can get a disc drive at a later date.

4

The custom PlayStation 5 Tiny, image credit: YouTube/Not From Concentrate.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Compared to previous console refreshes, the PlayStation 5 Slim is a little underwhelming, but it does feature a more efficient 6nm chip and a smaller motherboard. Enter YouTube channel Not From Concentrate, who took it upon themselves to design a working PlayStation 5 Tiny - which not only drastically reduces the PS5's physical footprint compared to the launch model, but presents the console in an entirely new way.

The PlayStation 5 Slim from Sony offered a 30% reduction in volume/size, but the custom PlayStation 5 Tiny takes this to over 60%. The design follows the white and black aesthetic of the console, albeit in a form factor that looks more like a mini PC than a console.

4

The custom PlayStation 5 Tiny's controller stand also charges, image credit: YouTube/Not From Concentrate.

The build features a working external disc drive and controller stand (that charges!) and was built using over 20 different custom parts. Reducing the size also meant changing the cooling for a low-profile Black Ridge solution that connects to the board and a Noctua fan. Not only that, but the power supply was also swapped out for a more compact 250W option.

It's an impressive mod because it also changed the expanded storage from the more common M.2 2280 form factor to the portable M.2 2230 size found in devices like Valve's Steam Deck.

The end result is an impressive-looking unit with thermal performance comparable to the stock PlayStation 5. Check out the full presentation on the PlayStation 5 Tiny build below.