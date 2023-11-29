Grand Theft Auto is coming to Netflix on December 14

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is coming to Netflix and members will be able to download and play these classic GTA games soon.

Published
1 minute & 32 seconds read time

Grand Theft Auto is coming to Netflix, which is a strange thing to say until you remember that Netflix offers downloadable games to play as part of its mobile iOS and Android platforms. And on December 14, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is coming to Netflix members on said mobile platforms.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, image credit: Rockstar.
Open Gallery 2

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, image credit: Rockstar.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy includes remastered and 'Definitive Edition' versions of the franchise's first forays into open-world 3D games: Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. These games first appeared during the PlayStation 2 and original Xbox era of console gaming, with Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition released for PC and consoles in 2021.

As much as this sounds like a big win for Netflix and raising the profile and awareness of Netflix Games (the company is investing in making more games using its franchises and TV properties), we're also reminded that the 2021 release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition was an absolute disaster.

Developed by Grove Street Games and published by Rockstar Games, the remasters were, funnily enough, seen as cheap mobile ports of all-time greats due to the sheer number of visual bugs and glitches and the overall lack of care in updating or even enhancing the old-school visuals for the modern HD and 4K era. So much so that Rockstar apologized for the state of the game, saying that it "did not launch in a state that meets our standards of quality, or the standards our fans have come to expect."

Of course, the collection has received numerous updates since its 2021 launch, so it'll be interesting to see how much it has evolved and how it plays on mobile devices. Netflix members have access to over 80 games on iOS and Android - all without ads or microtransactions.

Switching gears to Grand Theft Auto VI, with the trailer dropping in December, perhaps Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy coming to Netflix on December 14 is the same day we get the long-awaited trailer.

Buy at Amazon

PlayStation 5 Slim Console - Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$499.00
$499.00$499.00-
Buy
Buy at Newegg
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/29/2023 at 10:43 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:about.netflix.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags