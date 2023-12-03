RTX 4090 ban sees Radeon RX 7900 series GPUs in hot demand in China

The price of AMD's higher-end Radeon RX 7900 series graphics cards is now getting higher now that the RTX 4090 has been banned by the US government from being sold in China.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

We all know that the US government and its updated export rules seeing high-end AI hardware, and even high-end gaming GPUs like the GeForce RTX 4090, are banned not just in China but other countries throughout the world. New information from Board Channels teases that there is no ban planned for the Radeon RX 7900 series.

The report adds that AMD is having trouble getting more Navi 31 GPUs to board partners in China because more gamers want high-end GPUs in the aftermath of the RTX 4090 being banned. Board Channel's sources added that the Radeon RX 7900 series -- so that's the Radeon RX 7900 XT and Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics cards -- are seeing sales increase in China and that there's already a shortage of GPUs for board partners (but not yet for consumers).

Read more: China gets the D: new RTX 4090 D that complies with US export restrictions

3

Board Channels sources said (translated): "This [RTX 4090] restriction has led to a heightened demand for the AMD 7900XTX and 7900XT series, resulting in a critically scarce GPU supply situation. Ultimately, AMD is facing challenges in meeting the planned production volume for these GPUs. The issue lies in insufficient production planning by AMD, causing a severe shortage not only in the Q4 quarter but potentially extending into the first quarter of 2024, maintaining a state of scarcity".