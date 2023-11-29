Apple's new iOS 17.2 beta just removed a cool Apple Music feature

The iOS 17.2 update is expected to arrive before December 25, but a new collaborative Apple Music playlist feature seems unlikely to be included.

Apple has been releasing new iOS 17.2 beta for a few weeks now and is roundly expected to release the update to the public before Christmas time. But while previous betas included a pretty cool new Apple Music feature, this latest beta - beta 4 - has removed it, suggesting that it might not make the final iOS 17.2 release after all.

The beta was released to developers yesterday and has been put through its paces ever since. And as MacRumors notes, the collaborative Apple Music playlists feature has been removed, although it is always possible that it will make a triumphant return. However, whether that return will be in a future iOS 17.2 release or in a later iOS 17.x update, we'll have to wait and see.

Other changes included in this new beta include hints at the possible removal of the ability to buy TV shows and movies in the iTunes app. That content will need to be bought via the TV app in the future, although the change hasn't been made just yet.

Another change lives under Sounds & Haptics in the Settings app with a new "Default Alerts" section allowing users to pick the sound used for all incoming notifications except those for messages, emails, and calendar alerts as there were already options for changing those in previous iOS versions. Users can also customize the haptic vibration associated with alerts, too.

There is so far no firm release date for iOS 17.2, but it's likely that Apple will endeavor to get it into the hands of iPhone owners before Christmas. The Journal app, a new addition in iOS 17.2, was said to be coming later in 2023 and time is running out for that to happen.