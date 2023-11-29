Microsoft Paint is now an AI image generator thanks to the new Cocreator feature and DALL-E

Microsoft's latest AI integration has arrived, and this time it's Microsoft Paint's turn. Yes, the decades-old app now lets you generate images.

Microsoft Paint is a simple graphics editor that has been a part of Windows for decades, launching with the first version of the Operating System back in 1985. Released as a direct competitor to Apple's MacPaint for the Macintosh, the simple lo-fi MS Paint is a Microsoft Windows staple and, over the years, hasn't changed much, retaining its status as a simple-to-use and basic graphics editor.

3

Microsoft Paint's new powerful AI-powered Cocreator tool lets you generate images and quickly switch between styles.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

It's no Photoshop, but fast forward to 2023, and Microsoft Paint is starting to make headlines thanks to new AI-powered features. In September, we reported on the app getting a one-click background removal function that was surprisingly powerful. And now, thanks to AI, Microsoft Paint can generate images using OpenAI's DALL-E via the app's latest addition - Paint Cocreator.

Available now for Windows Insiders, it might just be the easiest-to-use AI image generation tool on the market, thanks to Paint's simple and clean interface.

Firing up Cocreator opens a panel where you input the text-to-image description, and from there, you can fine-tune the results and even quickly change styles. The option to select Anime, Pixel Art, Oil Painting, and other styles without inputting that information as text is a nice touch.

3

Asking Cocreator to show me a GeForce RTX 5090 with a radical new cooler design.

Cocreator is cloud-based, so you'll need to sign in with your Microsoft account to use the feature. And with the update rolling out to Windows users, everyone gets 50 Credits to start with (one credit is one AI-generated image). However, Microsoft hasn't explained how users can obtain more credits or if they'll reset after a certain period.

The good news is that a tutorial outlines the quick steps you need to take to generate images, and after playing around with Cocreator on and off today, it's safe to say that it's an impressive new feature for one of the oldest Windows apps out there.