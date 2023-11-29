EA is officially working on letting players voice their own in-game characters

Electronic Arts has filed a new patent that aims to enable players to voice their own in-game characters through a new voice input feature.

Electronic Arts is seemingly working on new technology that allows players to input their voice into the game, which is then replicated/adopted by the in-game character.

The patent was discovered by VeryAliGaming and was originally filed back in October 2020, but only became public earlier this month. The patent reveals a rough outline for a new type of technology that's specifically designed to reproduce the speech of a player within a game through a system that includes a synthesizer module, a voice converter module, and a Vocoder module.

According to the patent, the technology is able to generate speech audio in the player's voice, while also capturing elements such as tone, emotions, and emphasis on specific words. It's interesting to consider playing a game such as Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3, or perhaps a more plain RPG, with the main in-game character sounding exactly like you.

