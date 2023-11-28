NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs now include 3 months free PC Game Pass, GeForce NOW Priority

NVIDIA has just announced its new Play Beyond Fast initiative, with select GeForce RTX 40 series GPU owners getting 3 months of free PC Game Pass and GeForce NOW Priority access.

What do you get with the Xbox PC Game Pass? You'll have access to hundreds of high-quality PC games, new day-one titles, and an EA Play membership. There are hundreds of games right now, with more and more games being added all the time on PC Game Pass. This is now free for a new purchase of a qualifying graphics card. Which ones?

NVIDIA includes its GeForce RTX 4090, GeForce RTX 4080, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, GeForce RTX 4070, GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, and GeForce RTX 4060 graphics cards. They'll be sold through retailers like Amazon, BestBuy, Microcenter, and Newegg. You'll get access to not just the PC Game Pass but also 3 months of access to GeForce NOW Priority cloud gaming streaming.

NVIDIA explains its GeForce Gaming Anywhere: "Upgrade more than just your gaming PC with GeForce NOW - NVIDIA's cloud gaming platform. Available for PC, Mac, TV, Chromebook and mobile, GeForce NOW gives you the power to stream across all your devices with brilliant RTX performance. Instantly access a supported collection of high-quality PC games from PC Game Pass, or stream your library of titles from stores like Xbox, Steam, Epic Games Store and more. A Priority membership unlocks priority access to premium gaming servers, longer gaming sessions, and RTX On for supported games".

"It's the perfect complimentary experience to keep you gaming, wherever you are."