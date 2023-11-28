WhatsApp is bringing stickers to Channels for the very first time

The popular WhatsApp messaging service is testing a new feature that will allow people to post stickers to their Channels for the very first time.

If you're a WhatsApp fan who makes use of Channels you're in for a treat with a future version of the app set to enable new sticker options. The latest version of WhatsApp, now available to those who have access to the TestFlight beta builds of the app, now includes the ability for people to post stickers to a Channel for the very first time.

The new feature was first spotted by the folks over at WABetaInfo with a new sticker option being added to the chat bar. Interestingly, the report also notes that some users of the latest version of WhatsApp that can be downloaded from the App Store also appear to have access to the new sticker feature, suggesting that this is all based on a server-side configuration rather than the actual software that is being run.

The added benefit of having stickers in Channels is obvious because it allows people to be more expressive and emotive without having to type things out. It's also much more familiar and friendly, something that may or may not match a specific channel and its users. However, as with so many things, the key here is that giving people the option to use stickers means that people can choose whether or not to use them for themselves.

If you aren't yet seeing the ability to post a sticker to a Channel, don't worry. It appears that this will change once WhatsApp enables the feature on more accounts and it should only be a matter of time before yours is included on the list.