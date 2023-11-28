Celebrities are sliding into the DMs of this fake influencer that's raking in $11,000 per month

Celebrities are trying to get into the messages of a fake influencer who has fooled everyone into believing she is real when she is nothing but an AI model.

Aitana, a 25-year-old pick-haired woman from Barcelona, is making approximately $11,000 a month from her social media career, which is impressive considering she doesn't exist physically.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Yes, that's right, Aitana isn't actually real. She has been created using AI-generative tools such as, and not specifically, OpenAI's DALL-E. Aitana was created by The Clueless, a digital modeling agency that has now stepped away from finding human models and is concentrating on creating more AI models following Aitana's massive, lucrative success.

According to a report by Euronews, Aitana's co-creator and founder of The Clueless Rubén Cruz said the AI model is pulling in approximately $11,000 a month through various social media-related ventures. For example, Aitana sells lude pictures of herself on an OnlyFans-competing website called Fanvue, while her Instagram account, which has amassed more than 150,000 followers, is attracting brand deals of more than $1,100 each.

"We did it so that we could make a better living and not be dependent on other people who have egos, who have manias, or who just want to make a lot of money by posing," said Rubén Cruz to Euronews. "One day, a well-known Latin American actor texted to ask her out. This actor has about five million followers, and some of our team watched his TV series when they were kids."

The existence and popularity of Aitana raise an interesting question - is this the beginning of the end of human models? Or at least the beginning of them being adopted into the modeling world?