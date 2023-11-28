Celebrities are sliding into the DMs of this fake influencer that's raking in $11,000 per month

Celebrities are trying to get into the messages of a fake influencer who has fooled everyone into believing she is real when she is nothing but an AI model.

Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time

Aitana, a 25-year-old pick-haired woman from Barcelona, is making approximately $11,000 a month from her social media career, which is impressive considering she doesn't exist physically.

Yes, that's right, Aitana isn't actually real. She has been created using AI-generative tools such as, and not specifically, OpenAI's DALL-E. Aitana was created by The Clueless, a digital modeling agency that has now stepped away from finding human models and is concentrating on creating more AI models following Aitana's massive, lucrative success.

According to a report by Euronews, Aitana's co-creator and founder of The Clueless Rubén Cruz said the AI model is pulling in approximately $11,000 a month through various social media-related ventures. For example, Aitana sells lude pictures of herself on an OnlyFans-competing website called Fanvue, while her Instagram account, which has amassed more than 150,000 followers, is attracting brand deals of more than $1,100 each.

"We did it so that we could make a better living and not be dependent on other people who have egos, who have manias, or who just want to make a lot of money by posing," said Rubén Cruz to Euronews. "One day, a well-known Latin American actor texted to ask her out. This actor has about five million followers, and some of our team watched his TV series when they were kids."

The existence and popularity of Aitana raise an interesting question - is this the beginning of the end of human models? Or at least the beginning of them being adopted into the modeling world?

"They want to have an image that is not a real person and that represents their brand values. So that there are no continuity problems if they have to fire someone or can no longer count on them," said Cruz

NEWS SOURCES:futurism.com, archive.is

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

