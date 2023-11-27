Samsung's Pokemon-themed Galaxy Buds cases are coming to Europe

Choosing a pair of Galaxy Buds now means that you can also pick a special Pokemon-themed case so long as you happen to live in Spain.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live, Buds Pro, Buds 2, Buds 2 Pro, and Buds FE are about to get a new accessory for those who like Pokemon, so long as they happen to live in Spain. That's because Samsung is bringing the Pokemon-themed earbud cases to Europe for the first time, and it's surely only a matter of time until they move beyond Spain and into other countries as well.

The new cases are designed to look like three popular Pokeballs including Ultraball, Greatball, and Masterball. This is the first time that the cases have been sold outside of Samsung's home territory and they will sell for €39.91 each. The same cases are also available in a range of earbud bundles, so buyers in Spain can pick one up in a variety of configurations if Pokemon is their game of choice.

As part of the unveiling Samsung also confirmed that it is making the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro available for just €80.89 as part of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday fun, although it isn't clear how long that offer will run for. There are three colors available including black, white, and purple so buyers need to make sure to pick their preferred colorway when placing their order.

No matter which color they choose - or which Pokeball they pick - buyers can expect to get the same 24-bit Hi-Fi sound from their new earbuds, not to mention all the other Galaxy Buds 2 Pro features that existing owners have been enjoying for a whJustJustr make sure to get your order in while this deal remains available.