The OnePlus Buds 3 are coming as these leaked renders confirm

The OnePlus Buds 3 are almost here, and a new leak appears to have shared official renders as well as specifications for the new earbuds.

When it comes to picking a great pair of wireless earbuds there is absolutely no shortage of options. And there's about to be another one if a new leak is anything to go by. The OnePlus Buds 3 look set for an unveiling sooner rather than later after a new leak shared details about their specifications alongside renders of what we can expect the earbuds to look like.

The leak comes via a collaboration between MySmartPrice and OnLeaks, and shows a new pair of earbuds that are unlikely to be all that far away from release. The earbuds could well be unveiled alongside the OnePlus 12 smartphone at an event on December 5.

In terms of specifications, we're told that the new earbuds will weigh 4.77 grams each and come equipped with a 10.4mm woofer and 6mm tweeter. We're also told toe expect a 48dB Active NOise Cancelation feature as well as an IP55 water and dust resistance. Beyond that, the charging case will have an IPX4 rating.

Technical specifications include support for Bluetooth 5.3 which should ensure fast and reliable connections, while Google Fast Pair and dual-connection support will also be present according to the leak.

In terms of battery life, users can expect around six hours of listening time per charge while the battery case extends that to 22 hours. A 10-minute charge should be enough to give music fans around five hours of additional listening time, too.

If the OnePlus Buds 3 don't debut at that December 5 event we can then turn our attention to an expected global OnePlus 12 launch in January 2024, and that could well be when the new earbuds are unveiled.