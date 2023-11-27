AMD slash prices on Ryzen CPUs for Amazon Cyber Monday, deals up to 61% off

Amazon has started its Cyber Monday deal madness with huge discounts on a range of AMD Ryzen CPUs; gamers can get up to 61% off on select items.

Published
1 minute & 35 seconds read time

If you were considering picking up a new CPU, now is the time as Cyber Monday has hit Amazon, and AMD Ryzen CPUs are ridiculously cheap.

Cyber Monday has arrived, and if you don't know what that means, it means discounts across almost every online store that wants to participate in the madness. Cyber Monday follows the crazy week of Black Friday sales and is the other half of the end-of-November sales leading into the holiday season. Cyber Monday is a day dedicated to online stores slashing prices, and Amazon, unsurprisingly, is leading the charge by slashing up to 61% off select AMD CPUs.

Gamers are able to pick up an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8-core, 16-Thread CPU for just $174 when its original listing price was $449. If you don't want to shell out that much for a new CPU, you can save some cash by picking up the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6-core, 12-Thread for $134.89, which has a discount of 56%.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8-core, 16-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor - was $449.00 - now $174.00 - 61% off

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6-core, 12-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor with Wraith Stealth Cooler - was $309.00 - now $134.89 - 56% off

AMD Ryzen™ 7 7700X 8-Core, 16-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor - was $399.00 - now $279.98 - 30% off

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16-core, 32-thread unlocked desktop processor - was $899.00 - now $434.00 - 52% off

AMD Ryzen™ 9 7900X3D 12-Core, 24-Thread Desktop Processor - was $599.00 - now $433.00 - 28% off

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

