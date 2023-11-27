Students are using AI to make 'terrifyingly' realistic nude images of other students

A group of experts on child abuse have warned of a rise in children using AI-generation tools to make indecent images of other children they don't like.

Published
1 minute & 24 seconds read time

Experts on child abuse have warned of the increasing number of instances where children in schools have used AI-powered image generators to create indecent images of fellow students.

Students are using AI to make 'terrifyingly' realistic nude images of other students 251
Open Gallery 2

The warning has come from UK Safer Internet Center (UKSIC) director Emma Hardy, who said that there is a number of schools reporting students being caught using various AI-powered tools to create images of children that would fall under child sexual abuse material. What was most disturbing is how realistic these images were. According to Hardy, the images students were generating of other students were "terrifying" realistic, and the quality of these images was "comparable to professional photos taken annually of children up[ and down the country".

The body of experts calls on schools to enforce better blocking technology to prevent students from accessing these AI-powered tools on school premises. Additionally, UKSIC director David Wright said these reports are hardly a surprise as when new technologies such as AI generators become accessible to the public, you should anticipate people using them for bad behavior.

"The photo-realistic nature of AI-generated imagery of children means sometimes the children we see are recognisable as victims of previous sexual abuse. Children must be warned that it can spread across the internet and end up being seen by strangers and sexual predators. The potential for abuse of this technology is terrifying," said Hardy.

"The reports we are seeing of children making these images should not come as a surprise. These types of harmful behaviours should be anticipated when new technologies, like AI generators, become more accessible to the public. Children may be exploring the potential of AI image-generators without fully appreciating the harm they may be causing. Although the case numbers are small, we are in the foothills and need to see steps being taken now - before schools become overwhelmed and the problem grows," said UKSIC director David Wright

Buy at Amazon

Starfield: Standard Edition - Xbox Series X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$54.99
$54.99$59.99$64.01
Buy
Buy at Newegg
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/27/2023 at 3:44 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:theguardian.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags