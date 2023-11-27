Students are using AI to make 'terrifyingly' realistic nude images of other students

A group of experts on child abuse have warned of a rise in children using AI-generation tools to make indecent images of other children they don't like.

The warning has come from UK Safer Internet Center (UKSIC) director Emma Hardy, who said that there is a number of schools reporting students being caught using various AI-powered tools to create images of children that would fall under child sexual abuse material. What was most disturbing is how realistic these images were. According to Hardy, the images students were generating of other students were "terrifying" realistic, and the quality of these images was "comparable to professional photos taken annually of children up[ and down the country".

The body of experts calls on schools to enforce better blocking technology to prevent students from accessing these AI-powered tools on school premises. Additionally, UKSIC director David Wright said these reports are hardly a surprise as when new technologies such as AI generators become accessible to the public, you should anticipate people using them for bad behavior.

"The photo-realistic nature of AI-generated imagery of children means sometimes the children we see are recognisable as victims of previous sexual abuse. Children must be warned that it can spread across the internet and end up being seen by strangers and sexual predators. The potential for abuse of this technology is terrifying," said Hardy.