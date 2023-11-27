Gamer commits genocide on Skyrim, saying they've 'killed everything that was killable'

POPULAR

A gamer has decided to do what most other gamers wouldn't even consider - kill every single NPC within the game for a total of 5,400 murders.

Published
1 minute & 38 seconds read time

After releasing more than a decade ago, gamers are still experiencing Bethesda's legendary title Skyrim in different ways, and one player has decided to do something only a few have attempted - slaughter every single NPC within the game.

Gamer commits genocide on Skyrim, saying they've 'killed everything that was killable' 221
Open Gallery 3

While it's certainly a peculiar quest one would give themselves, it provides some very satisfying stats if completed. Amelix34 took to the Skyrim subreddit to share his accomplishments, where there were screenshots of their character's general stats. These stats revealed that Amelix34 had killed 3,310 people, 693 animals, 401 creatures, 947 undead enemies, 55 deadra, and 98 Automatons. The total slaughter count added up to more than 5,400 bodies and a whopping lifetime bounty of 267,000 gold.

The Reddit post attracted quite a bit of attention, with some Redditors praising the efforts made by Amelix34, calling them a "true world-eater". Other commentor joked at what the achievement means for the playthrough, "All that's left now is your character". Notably, one commentor noticed that the player's most-used weapon is Dawnbreaker, a weapon that is given to your character to vanquish evil - oh, the irony.

Gamer commits genocide on Skyrim, saying they've 'killed everything that was killable' 2611
Open Gallery 3

It should be noted that Skyrim doesn't have a total NPC counter, so it's impossible to authenticate the claims made by Amelix34.

Buy at Amazon

Starfield: Standard Edition - Xbox Series X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$54.99
$54.99$59.99$64.01
Buy
Buy at Newegg
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/27/2023 at 3:51 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:reddit.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags