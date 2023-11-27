Gamer commits genocide on Skyrim, saying they've 'killed everything that was killable'

After releasing more than a decade ago, gamers are still experiencing Bethesda's legendary title Skyrim in different ways, and one player has decided to do something only a few have attempted - slaughter every single NPC within the game.

While it's certainly a peculiar quest one would give themselves, it provides some very satisfying stats if completed. Amelix34 took to the Skyrim subreddit to share his accomplishments, where there were screenshots of their character's general stats. These stats revealed that Amelix34 had killed 3,310 people, 693 animals, 401 creatures, 947 undead enemies, 55 deadra, and 98 Automatons. The total slaughter count added up to more than 5,400 bodies and a whopping lifetime bounty of 267,000 gold.

The Reddit post attracted quite a bit of attention, with some Redditors praising the efforts made by Amelix34, calling them a "true world-eater". Other commentor joked at what the achievement means for the playthrough, "All that's left now is your character". Notably, one commentor noticed that the player's most-used weapon is Dawnbreaker, a weapon that is given to your character to vanquish evil - oh, the irony.

It should be noted that Skyrim doesn't have a total NPC counter, so it's impossible to authenticate the claims made by Amelix34.