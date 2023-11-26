Cyber Monday GPU Deal - Save big on an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti or Radeon RX 7900 XT

Cyber Monday is here, and for $729.99 you can pick up a ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Trinity OC or PowerColor Hellhound Radeon RX 7900 XT.

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XT are powerful gaming GPUs that deliver incredible 1440p performance. They're no slouches for high-end 4K gaming, either. With DLSS 3, cutting-edge ray-tracing, and world-class power efficiency, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti outclasses the previous-gen GeForce RTX 3090 using substantially less power.

The Radeon RX 7900 XT is impressive in its own right, second only to the Radeon RX 7900 XTX in the RDNA 3 lineup. The only thing holding it back is its MSRP of $899, which is too close to the 7900 XTX's MSRP of $999. Back to the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, although its MSRP of $799 makes it an attractive high-end GPU for PC gaming - like other high-end GeForce RTX hardware, it's hard to find one for anything close to this.

Thankfully, there are Cyber Monday Sales, and right now, you can pick up either the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Trinity OC or the PowerColor Hellhound Radeon RX 7900 XT for only $729.99. And so, the real question becomes, which one do you pick?

Regarding raw performance, our 15-game benchmark suite, which includes several ray-tracing titles, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and the Radeon RX 7900 XT, offer similar performance at 1440p and 4K. Naturally, the big differences are in the area you'd expect - NVIDIA's advanced hardware means noticeably better ray-tracing in titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and Alan Wake II. The flip side is that the Radeon RX 7900 XT delivers better non-RT performance on average, with notable gains in titles like Call of Duty.

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Trinity OC and the PowerColor Hellhound Radeon RX 7900 XT are priced similarly. The clincher could come down to add-on technology like DLSS Super Resolution, Frame Generation, and NVIDIA Reflex, which are widely considered superior to equivalent Radeon technologies. On the Radeon side, you do get more VRAM (20GB of GDDR6 versus 12GB of GDDR6X) and, right now, a free copy of Ubisoft's Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora game.

Either way, you can't go wrong - here are the Amazon and Newegg links for these powerful Cyber Monday 2023 GPU deals.

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Trinity OC 12GB GDDR6X - $729.99 (after $20 coupon) Amazon | $729.99 (after $20 coupon) Newegg

PowerColor Hellhound Radeon RX 7900 XT 20GB GDDR6 - $749.99 Amazon | $729.99 (after $20 promo) Newegg