Here's the Top 10 Cyber Monday tech deals at Amazon, with many products 50% off or better!

We've handpicked the best 10 Cyber Monday tech deals currently on sale at Amazon, with many products half-price or better. Time is running out.

If you missed the Black Friday sales this weekend, never fear. Cyber Monday is here already. Amazon is famous for listing crazy deals on Cyber Monday, and this year is no different.

We've rounded up what we feel are the best 10 Cyber Monday tech deals on Amazon. We've compiled a list of techy products we think you would actually want to own. Most of the products are half-price or better than their usual prices. There's everything on the list, from a 55% off Intel Core i5 CPU to a 41% off Razer gaming laptop to a toothbrush with AI for 50% off, and loads more.

10. Intel Core i5-12600KF CPU

Game and multitask without compromise powered by Intel's performance hybrid architecture on an unlocked processor.

Normal Price: $311.25

Cyber Monday Price: $140 (buy it here)

Discount: 55% off

9. Ring Video Doorbell

1080p HD video doorbell with enhanced features that let you see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet, or PC.

Normal Price: $99.99

Cyber Monday Price: $54.99 (buy it here)

Discount: 45% off

8. Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU: Bringing the flagship 80 Ti class of GPUs to laptops for the first time, the RTX 3080 Ti features 16GB of the fastest GDDR6 memory ever shipped in a laptop and delivers higher performance than the desktop TITAN RTX.

Normal Price: $3699.99

Cyber Monday Price: $2199.97 (buy it here)

Discount: 41% off

7. Samsung 65-Inch OLED 4K S95C Series Quantum HDR Smart TV

SAMSUNG OLED TECHNOLOGY: Only Samsung can provide this incredible detail and unbelievable screen brightness with pure blacks and more than a billion shades of color powered by QD technology, combined with 8.3 million self-illuminating pixels.

Normal Price: $3297.99

Cyber Monday Price: $2397.99 (buy it here)

Discount: 27% off

6. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 13" Touchscreen

The power of a laptop with the flexibility of a tablet, and every angle in between, with 13" touchscreen, iconic built-in Kickstand, and detachable Keyboard.

Normal Price: $2599.99

Cyber Monday Price: $1291.98 (buy it here)

Discount: 50% off

5. Shark AI Ultra 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum & Mop

INCREDIBLE SUCTION AND SONIC MOPPING: First, it's an ultra-powerful whole home vacuum on carpets and hard floors that self-empties its dustbin. Second, it's an ultra-powerful vacuum that picks ups dry debris and sonic mops hard floors at the same time.

Normal Price: $699.99

Cyber Monday Price: $349.99 (buy it here)

Discount: 50% off

4. Beats Studio Pro Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones

BEATS' CUSTOM ACOUSTIC PLATFORM delivers rich, immersive sound whether you're listening to music or taking calls.

Normal Price: $349.99

Cyber Monday Price: $169.99 (buy it here)

Discount: 51% off

3. Amazon Fire TV Stick

50% more powerful than the previous generation for fast streaming in Full HD. Includes Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons.

Normal Price: $39.99

Cyber Monday Price: $19.99 (buy it here)

Discount: 50% off

2. Oral-B Genius X Limited Electric Toothbrush with Artificial Intelligence

Oral-B Genius X Limited with artificial intelligence has learned from thousands of human brushing behaviors and instantly recognizes your brushing style.

Normal Price: $199.99

Cyber Monday Price: $99.99 (buy it here)

Discount: 50% off

1. Anker 563 USB-C Hub

Huge 10-Port Expansion: Equipped with 2 HDMI ports, a USB-C upstream port (connects to laptop), a USB-C data port, 2 USB-A data ports, SD and microSD card slots, an Ethernet port, and a 100W max PD-IN port.

