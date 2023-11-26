NVIDIA delays new H20 AI GPU shipments in to China, first chip designed after US sanctions

NVIDIA's first AI GPU designed to comply with US export rules into China -- the H20 AI GPU -- has been delayed from December, to Feb/March 2024.

NVIDIA was expected to have its new H20 AI GPU making its way into China by now, but it has been delayed by many months and won't see an introduction into the Chinese market until Q1 of 2024.

The news is coming from Reuters, which is reporting that NVIDIA has told customers in China that it's delaying the launch of its new AI chip -- which is designed to comply with US export rules -- until February or March 2024. NVIDIA was expected to launch its new H20 AI GPU in China on November 16, but now it's months away.

NVIDIA's new H20 AI GPU is the most powerful of 3 new China-focused AI GPUs that the company made with new US export restrictions in mind, Reuters' sources have been quiet on anything else. Both sources "declined to be named as the information was confidential"; meanwhile, NVIDIA "declined to comment," of course.

Reuters' sources said that they were told NVIDIA's new H20 AI GPU was being delayed "due to issues server manufactures were having in integrating the chip".

NVIDIA has been working on multiple new AI GPUs that are in line with new US export rules by the Biden administration, with the soon-to-be-released L20 and L2 AI GPUs. Reuters' sources said that L20 was "not facing delays" and that it would launch according to its original schedule, while the same sources were "unable to share information" on the status of NVIDIA's upcoming L2 AI GPU for China.