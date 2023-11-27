Don't worry, Apple's Tim Cook says plans for his replacement are already underway

Apple CEO Tim Cook has been speaking about Apple's plans for his replacement, saying that there are several people for the board to choose from.

Apparently keen to ensure that Apple doesn't turn into some sort of Succession spin-off, current CEO Tim Cook says that the company is already hard at work figuring out who will take his place when he calls time on his own career.

In a turn of events that we still can't quite get our heads around, Cook, CEO of one of the biggest companies on the planet, was being interviewed by singer Dua Lipa as part of a 45-minute chat for BBC Sounds. As you can imagine that chat covered a variety of things with Cook reflecting on his 25 years at the company. He then mentioned that Apple is a company that believes in working its succession plans to make sure that things are all set for when the time comes.

Predictably, Cook wouldn't say who was next in line for his job when he calls time on his career but he did say that Apple has plenty of options with several for the board to choose from. Cook also said that he really wanted the new CEO to come from within Apple, so that might give is an idea of who he might be thinking of. There are multiple options available, as Cook says, but we have to imagine that there are some that are higher up the pecking order than others.

As for when Cook will step down, it's unclear whether that is something that is likely to happen soon. However, with Apple set to launch the Vision Pro headset within the next few months, it's a pretty safe bet there won't be a CEO transition any time before then and likely not for the next few years yet.