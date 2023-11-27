Photomator now supports HDR and Smart HDR photo editing on the iPhone and Mac

Editing photos on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac just changed completely after the popular Photomator app from Pixelmator got a new update that adds support for new HDR features. The new update is now available in the App Store on all platforms and those who have the automatic update function enabled likely already have it installed without even knowing it.

The update, which Pixelmator announced via a press release, adds full HDR support for the first time. From now on, the release notes, users can choose to always work with HDR photos in Photomator or continue to work with SDR photos instead. All the usual editing tools will continue to work, and they've all been upgraded to add HDR support. However, users will need to have iOS 17 or later installed on the iPhone, iPadOS 17 or later on the iPad, or macOS Sonoma or later on the Mac for any of the new HDR editing to work.

Pixelmator also announced Smart HDR, a new feature that allows people to convert standard SDR photos to HDR. The press release says that users can now click a single button and then instantly convert an SDR photo into an HDR one. Those photos can then be edited just like any other HDR photo, we're told.

All of this is now available for download in the App Store and as part of the annual Black Friday fun the app can be had for just $9.99 for the first year which makes now the perfect time to sign up if you've been on the fence about taking Photomator for a spin.