AMD TRX50 motherboard prices: ASUS for $899, ASRock for $799, and GIGABYTE for $599

AMD has launched its new Ryzen Threadripper 7000 and Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 series CPUs, with TRX50 and WRX90 motherboards now out in the wild. TRX50 motherboards are what HEDT systems will be built with, and now we have some US pricing on the ASUS, ASRock, and GIGABYTE TRX50-based boards.
ASUS has its new PRO WS TRX50-SAGE WIFI motherboard at the higher-end of the TRX50 motherboard pricing spectrum, with a cost of $899. Under that, we've got the ASRock TRX50 WS motherboard for $799, and finally, the GIGABYTE TRX50 AERO D motherboard for $599.
You can buy AMD's monster new Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series CPUs already, but the motherboards won't be launching until December. If you want the even higher-end WRX90 motherboards, then you'll be waiting a little while longer again. The Ryzen Threadripper 7980X flagship 64-core, 128-thread CPU will cost you $4999... meanwhile, the TRX50 motherboards max out with the $899 ASUS PRO WX TRX50-SAGE WIFI.
ASUS PRO WS TRX50-SAGE WIFI features
- AMD sTR5 socket supports up to 96-core CPUs: Ready for AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX-Series Processors and AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series Processors.
- CPU and memory overclocking: Support for up to 1TB ECC R-DIMM DDR5 memory modules (1DPC)
- Robust power and thermal design: 36 power stages with two 8-pin power connectors for the CPU, massive VRM cooling, chipset M.2 heatsinks, and M.2 thermal pad.
- Ultrafast connectivity: three PCIe 5.0 x16 slots, 10 Gb & 2.5 Gb LAN ports, three M.2 slots, front and rear USB 20Gbps Type-C and SlimSAS NVMe support.
- Server-grade IPMI remote management: hardware and software support for ASUS IPMI expansion cards, plus ASUS Control Center Express software for real-time monitoring and management
- Trusted stability: Validated for extensive compatibility with the latest technologies, an expansive QVL list, and tested for 24/7 operation
ASRock TRX50 WS features
- Supports AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 and AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series Processors
- 18+3+3 Power Phase Design, 110A SPS Design
- Supports 4 DIMMs DDR5 ECC Registered memory
- 3 PCIe 5.0 x16, 2 PCIe 4.0 x16
- Realtek ALC1220 7.1 CH HD Audio, Nahimic Audio
- 4 SATA3,
- 1 Blazing M.2 (PCIe Gen5 x4),
- 1 Hyper M.2 (PCIe Gen4 x4),
- 1 MCIO (PCIe Gen5 x4),
- 2 SlimSAS (PCIe Gen4 x4 / 4 SATA3)
- 1 USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C (Rear),
- 2 USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C (1 Rear, 1 Front),
- 4 USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A (Rear),
- 4 USB 3.2 Gen1 (2 Rear, 2 Front),
- 4 USB 2.0 (Front)
- Marvell 10 GbE LAN,
- Realtek 2.5 Gigabit LAN
- 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth
GIGABYTE TRX50 AERO D features
- Supports AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 series/ Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series Processors
- Breakthrough Performance: 16+8+4 Phases Digital VRM Solution
- Quad Channel DDR5: 4*SMD R-DIMMs with AMD EXPO & Intel XMP Memory Module Support
- Reinforced Overall Thermal: VRM Thermal Armor Advanced & M.2 Thermal Guard
- Ultimate Scalability: 3*PCIe x16 slots for Multi-GPU and 4*PCIe x4 M.2 slots
- Next-gen Connectivity: Dual USB4 Type-C ports
- Blazing Fast Networks: 10GbE + 2.5 GbE Dual LAN and Wi-Fi 7
- PCIe UD Slot X: PCIe 5.0 x16 slot with 10X strength for graphics card
- EZ-Latch Click: M.2 heatsinks with screwless design
- EZ-Latch Plus: M.2 slots with quick-release design
- Hi-Fi Audio with DTS:X Ultra: ALC4080+ALC897 CODEC
- UC BIOS: User-centred intuitive UX with Quick Access function