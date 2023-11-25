AMD TRX50 motherboard prices: ASUS for $899, ASRock for $799, and GIGABYTE for $599

AMD's new Ryzen Threadripper 7980X processor packs 64 cores and 128 threads for $4999... while TRX50 motherboards are priced between $599 and $899.

AMD has launched its new Ryzen Threadripper 7000 and Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 series CPUs, with TRX50 and WRX90 motherboards now out in the wild. TRX50 motherboards are what HEDT systems will be built with, and now we have some US pricing on the ASUS, ASRock, and GIGABYTE TRX50-based boards.

ASUS has its new PRO WS TRX50-SAGE WIFI motherboard at the higher-end of the TRX50 motherboard pricing spectrum, with a cost of $899. Under that, we've got the ASRock TRX50 WS motherboard for $799, and finally, the GIGABYTE TRX50 AERO D motherboard for $599.

You can buy AMD's monster new Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series CPUs already, but the motherboards won't be launching until December. If you want the even higher-end WRX90 motherboards, then you'll be waiting a little while longer again. The Ryzen Threadripper 7980X flagship 64-core, 128-thread CPU will cost you $4999... meanwhile, the TRX50 motherboards max out with the $899 ASUS PRO WX TRX50-SAGE WIFI.

ASUS PRO WS TRX50-SAGE WIFI features

AMD sTR5 socket supports up to 96-core CPUs : Ready for AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX-Series Processors and AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series Processors.

CPU and memory overclocking : Support for up to 1TB ECC R-DIMM DDR5 memory modules (1DPC)

Robust power and thermal design : 36 power stages with two 8-pin power connectors for the CPU, massive VRM cooling, chipset M.2 heatsinks, and M.2 thermal pad.

Ultrafast connectivity : three PCIe 5.0 x16 slots, 10 Gb & 2.5 Gb LAN ports, three M.2 slots, front and rear USB 20Gbps Type-C and SlimSAS NVMe support.

Server-grade IPMI remote management : hardware and software support for ASUS IPMI expansion cards, plus ASUS Control Center Express software for real-time monitoring and management

Trusted stability: Validated for extensive compatibility with the latest technologies, an expansive QVL list, and tested for 24/7 operation

ASRock TRX50 WS features

Supports AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 and AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series Processors

18+3+3 Power Phase Design, 110A SPS Design

Supports 4 DIMMs DDR5 ECC Registered memory

3 PCIe 5.0 x16, 2 PCIe 4.0 x16

Realtek ALC1220 7.1 CH HD Audio, Nahimic Audio

4 SATA3,

1 Blazing M.2 (PCIe Gen5 x4),

1 Hyper M.2 (PCIe Gen4 x4),

1 MCIO (PCIe Gen5 x4),

2 SlimSAS (PCIe Gen4 x4 / 4 SATA3)

1 USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C (Rear),

2 USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C (1 Rear, 1 Front),

4 USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A (Rear),

4 USB 3.2 Gen1 (2 Rear, 2 Front),

4 USB 2.0 (Front)

Marvell 10 GbE LAN,

Realtek 2.5 Gigabit LAN

802.11ax Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth

