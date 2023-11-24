NVIDIA earnings skyrocket to $18 billion, Q3 delivers incredible 51% profit margin

NVIDIA's revenues spike by 206% on the back of strong demand for AI compute solutions.
NVIDIA's latest Q3 FY24 results have been supercharged by AI, with the company reporting an incredible 200%+ jump in overall earnings. In the quarter from August - October, NVIDIA raked in a record-breaking $18.12 billion in total revenues across all segments, helping push total nine-month revenue to a whopping $38.81 billion.
NVIDIA's data center segment pulled in the lion's share (80%) of earnings, delivering $14.5 billion revenue on the back of strong demand for AI solutions. Cloud service providers made up half of these earnings whereas internet providers and enterprise comprising the latter half.
Perhaps the most impressive part of NVIDIA's Q3 performance is the profit margins the company was able to deliver. NVIDIA's total net income (profit) during Q3'24 was $9.243 billion, representing a 51% profit margin on $18.12 billion revenue. This is somewhat of a rarity in the tech sector and underlines the booming AI business as interest in generative artificial intelligence continues to grow.
Below are a few highlights of NVIDIA's Q3'24 earnings from company CFO Colette Kress:
- Data Center revenue was a record, up 279% from a year ago and up 41% sequentially.
- Strong sales of the NVIDIA HGX platform were driven by global demand for the training and inferencing of large language models, recommendation engines, and generative AI applications.
- Data Center compute grew 324% from a year ago and 38% sequentially, largely reflecting the strong ramp of our Hopper GPU architecture-based HGX platform from cloud service providers (CSPs), including GPU-specialized CSPs; consumer internet companies; and enterprises.
- Our sales of Ampere GPU architecture-based Data Center products were significant but declined sequentially, as we approach the tail end of this architecture. We recognized initial revenue on the ramp of our L40S GPU and the GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip for a broad range of customers.
- CSPs drove roughly half of Data Center revenue, while consumer internet companies and enterprises comprised approximately the other half.
- Networking was up 155% from a year ago and up 52% sequentially, almost entirely due to strong growth in InfiniBand infrastructure to support our HGX platform.