NVIDIA earnings skyrocket to $18 billion, Q3 delivers incredible 51% profit margin

NVIDIA's revenues spike by 206% on the back of strong demand for AI compute solutions.

NVIDIA's latest Q3 FY24 results have been supercharged by AI, with the company reporting an incredible 200%+ jump in overall earnings. In the quarter from August - October, NVIDIA raked in a record-breaking $18.12 billion in total revenues across all segments, helping push total nine-month revenue to a whopping $38.81 billion.

NVIDIA's data center segment pulled in the lion's share (80%) of earnings, delivering $14.5 billion revenue on the back of strong demand for AI solutions. Cloud service providers made up half of these earnings whereas internet providers and enterprise comprising the latter half.

Perhaps the most impressive part of NVIDIA's Q3 performance is the profit margins the company was able to deliver. NVIDIA's total net income (profit) during Q3'24 was $9.243 billion, representing a 51% profit margin on $18.12 billion revenue. This is somewhat of a rarity in the tech sector and underlines the booming AI business as interest in generative artificial intelligence continues to grow.

Below are a few highlights of NVIDIA's Q3'24 earnings from company CFO Colette Kress: