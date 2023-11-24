Sabrent unleashes even more Black Friday sales, save up to $60 on these products NOW

Sabrent is celebrating Black Friday by putting sale stickers on a bunch of its products, where you could've scored yourself 65% off a huge 4TB Rocket 4 Plus Gen4 SSD... but now Sabrent has kicked off even more sales on their website.

We're talking about everything from USB-C multi-card readers, the wicked little Rocket nano XTRM external SSD, through to USB-C and Thunderbolt 4 hubs. Starting with the USB-C multi-card reader, which is now $20 off, down to $60 from its original price of $80 while the Rocket nano XTRM external SSD enjoys a chunkier $40 off, bringing its original price of $170 down to only $130 for Black Friday.

The most you can save on Sabrent's website with these deals is $60 off on the Thunderbolt 4 KVM switch, dropped from its original price of $300 and now just $240 for Black Friday, while a multi-port USB-C hub drops $10 from $30 to $20. There are some unique Sabrent products up for sale here, with a USB-C hub that packs a 6-port dock and M.2 SSD slot for $60, down $20 from its original price of $80.

If you travel a lot, there's the USB4 travel hub that's $30 off, down from its original $100 price to just $70 for Black Friday sales. Overall, if you need anything storage-related -- whether it's for your M.2 SSD, or for your SD cards, USB devices, or more -- Sabrent has you covered on Black Friday.

You can dive right into these Sabrent Black Friday sales on their website.

