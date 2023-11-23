Microsoft's AI-powered Copilot assistant is coming to Windows 10, available now for Insiders

No more major updates for Windows 10? Guess again, as Microsoft is bringing its AI-powered Copilot assistant to millions of Windows 10 users.

Microsoft has stated that Windows 10 would no longer get any new major features. Instead, the company would continue to release security updates for the OS until October 14, 2025. Well, it looks like Windows 10 is set to receive a pretty major feature - with the previously Windows 11 exclusive AI-powered assistant Copilot set to arrive soon.

Copilot in Windows 10, image credit: Microsoft.

The reason comes down to numbers. Microsoft might be focusing its attention and development on Windows 11, but many more Windows 10 users are out there. According to StatCounter, as of October 2023, Windows 10 still holds over 69% of the total Windows market share, followed by just over 26% for Windows 11.

This data is backed up by the latest Steam Hardware & Survey results for October 2023, which shows Windows 10 sitting on 65.6% market share with PC gamers, with Windows 11 sitting on 30.5%. Copilot coming to Windows 10 will bring the AI-powered companion to millions of people.

And for Windows Insiders, you can check out Copilot in Windows 10 right now with the latest Windows 10 Build 19045.3757 Release Preview. It brings Copilot to Windows 10, version 22H2 Home and Pro editions (Enterprise and Education users will need to wait), and will work in a similar fashion to how it works in Windows 11.

The button for Copilot will appear on the right side of the taskbar in Windows 10, and once selected, the Copilot in Windows will appear on the right of the screen. Microsoft notes that Copilot in Windows 10 won't work if your task is positioned vertically - which covers probably 0.01% of people.

Regarding compatibility, outside of this preview only being available in select global markets, you'll need a device with greater than 4GB of RAM and a display with a resolution higher than 720p.

Naturally, even in preview form, Copilot coming to Windows 10 is great news and something you might need to wait for. "It may take time for your device to be confirmed as eligible for Copilot on Windows," Microsoft writes. "So it may not show up right away even if you have the 'Get the latest updates as soon as they're available' toggle on."