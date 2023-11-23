NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090 is now above $2000 in the US, stock is also low

NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 4090 24GB slowly increases in price, can't be found for under $2000 for the most part... where will it stop?

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 pricing has started to rise quite significantly, with prices bursting over $2000 in the US on both Newegg and Amazon. Check it out:

GeForce RTX 4090 cards on Amazon (source: Amazon)

BestBuy doesn't even have any RTX 4090 graphics cards for sale, MicroCenter doesn't have much stock at all -- and seems to be limited to physical stores, not online -- while the cheapest RTX 4090 seems to be Newegg with the MSI RTX 4090 SUPRIM LIQUID X priced at $1999. That's actually not bad for a liquid-cooled RTX 4090. But, from there, you're looking at much higher pricing across the board from retailers that actually have RTX 4090s in stock.

Right now, something like the MSI RTX 4090 SUPRIM LIQUID X costs $2397 on Amazon, while the GIGABYTE RTX 4090 AERO OC costs $2469. If you're looking for the ASUS TUF Gaming RTX 4090 OC Edition, then that'll be $2619.

GeForce RTX 4090 cards on Amazon (source: Newegg)

Meanwhile, you could get the GIGABYTE RTX 4090 WINDFORCE V2 for $2399, or the GIGABYTE RTX 4090 AERO OC for $2359. That's just today, and that's on Amazon while stocks last.

Newegg actually has the GIGABYTE RTX 4090 GAMING OC for $1899, but I'm sure that's going to be eaten up so quickly that by the time this is being read, it'll be gone. Newegg also has the ASUS TUF Gaming RTX 4090 OC Edition for $2199, and remember these cards come with a free copy of Alan Wake 2, which the RTX 4090 will cream through maxed out at 4K 120FPS.