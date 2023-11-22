Japan's government spends hours in Minecraft to reveal a wild real-world infrastructure project

A YouTube account linked to Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism posted a video of an incredible real-world Minecraft project.

Published
1 minute & 53 seconds read time

Minecraft isn't just a game where you can let your imagination and creativity run wild; it can also be used to demonstrate real-world projects, or at least that is what Japan's government appears to be doing.

A new report from Automaton Media has highlighted a video posted to a YouTube account that's linked to Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism. The video states it is a demonstration of the ongoing Tatsuno Dam project and is a recreation of what is going to be built in real life.

The construction for this dam is currently underway in Kumamoto, Japan, and the video shows off a birds-eye view of the entire project, with the video creators even factoring in the surrounding environment. Reports indicate the video has caused a stir in the online Japanese community, with some users praising the Minecraft world creators' precision in replicating the real-world location within the game. The Tatsuno Dam is expected to be completed and operational sometime in 2024.

NEWS SOURCES:gamesradar.com, automaton-media.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

