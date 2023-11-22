Overclocker Der8auer flexes $16,000 on a GeForce RTX 4090 signed by NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang

If there were a collector's item from NVIDIA's current-gen Ada Lovelace GPU family, it would be the ASUS ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 4090 that was personally signed by NVIDIA CEO and founder Jensen Huang and sold in an auction for $16,000.

OC legend "Der8auer" with the super-exclusive RTX 4090 signed by Jensen

The super-custom ASUS ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 4090 was put up for auction by ASUS to celebrate the launch of the majestic-looking card that I'd never want to actually use, just display it somewhere, with proceeds going to the Make-a-Wish International charity, helping fulfill wishes for children undergoing medical treatment.

ASUS had its custom ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 4090 signed by NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, with overclocker Der8auer spending a hefty $16,000 USD on the card, winning the auction. What did he get? Well, not only does he get the ASUS ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card that's personally signed by Jensen, but he also gets a ROG Matrix NFT... yeah, NFTs are still a thing it seems.

On its first day, ASUS had the ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card with a starting bid of $10,000 for the auction, up from its retail price of around $3199. Der8auer said in a press release from ASUS: "I've been a collector of Matrix cards for a long time, so I'm so excited to add this extra-special ROG Matrix 4090 to the collection. And to have the money go to a great cause like Make-A-Wish is just the cherry on top".

The official ASUS ROG account on X said in a tweet: "Congrats @der8auer, the top bidder in our ROG Matrix Charity Auction! His USD16K bid secures the #ROGMatrix #RTX4090 graphics card, signed by NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, and a ROG Matrix NFT. Thanks for supporting @makeawishintl & granting wishes of kids globally!"