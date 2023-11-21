Sabrent Black Friday sales include SD card readers, docking stations, and so much more

Sabrent has some huge Black Friday sales on its Amazon store, with docking stations, USB hubs, SD card readers, and so much more on sale.

Sabrent has some delicious Black Friday sales that don't just include their wicked-fast Rocket 4 Plus NVMe M.2 SSDs but also their docking stations, SD card readers, and more.

The new Black Friday savings from Sabrent run between November 20 at 12 AM PST through to November 26 at 11:45 PM PST, with Sabrent products like their 4-port USB 3.0 hub for just $12.49 down from its original price of $19.99, which is a decent 38% discount for Black Friday.

Do you need a new Sabrent USB 3.1 10Gbps Type-C tool-free enclosure for your M.2 SSD? Great! Sabrent has that exact external M.2 SSD enclosure for $23.39, down from $39.99, another fantastic 42% discount for Black Friday. If you need, like, a lot of USB 3.0 ports... Sabrent has their 10-port 60W USB 3.0 hub with individual power switches for $49.99, down from $69.99, with a discount of 29%.

Sabrent Black Friday Card Reader Sales:

SABRENT USB 3.0 to SATA I/II/III Dual Bay External Hard Drive Docking Station for 2.5 or 3.5in HDD, SSD with Hard Drive Duplicator/Cloner Function [20+TB Support] (EC-HD2B) - $39.99 down from $59.99 (33% discount) - buy on Amazon here

SABRENT USB Type-C SATA 2.5" & 3.5" Dual Bay Hard Drive Docking Station | Offline Cloning | Up to 5Gbps | Tool Free Installation (EC-CH2B) - $43.99 down from $49.89 (12% discount) - buy on Amazon here

SABRENT USB 3.0 to SATA External Hard Drive Docking Station for 2.5" or 3.5"' HDD, SSD [Support UASP] (EC-UBLB) - $26.99 down from $29.99 (10% discount) - buy on Amazon here

