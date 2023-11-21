Sabrent Black Friday sales include SD card readers, docking stations, and so much more

Sabrent has some delicious Black Friday sales that don't just include their wicked-fast Rocket 4 Plus NVMe M.2 SSDs but also their docking stations, SD card readers, and more.
The new Black Friday savings from Sabrent run between November 20 at 12 AM PST through to November 26 at 11:45 PM PST, with Sabrent products like their 4-port USB 3.0 hub for just $12.49 down from its original price of $19.99, which is a decent 38% discount for Black Friday.
Do you need a new Sabrent USB 3.1 10Gbps Type-C tool-free enclosure for your M.2 SSD? Great! Sabrent has that exact external M.2 SSD enclosure for $23.39, down from $39.99, another fantastic 42% discount for Black Friday. If you need, like, a lot of USB 3.0 ports... Sabrent has their 10-port 60W USB 3.0 hub with individual power switches for $49.99, down from $69.99, with a discount of 29%.
Sabrent Black Friday Card Reader Sales:
- SABRENT USB Type-C Card Reader, Dual Slot UHS II SDXC and microSDXC SD 4.0 (CR-CSDM) - $29.99 down from $34.99 (14% discount) - buy on Amazon here
- SABRENT USB Type-C CFast 2.0 Card Reader [CR-CF20] - $29.99 down from $33.99 (12% discount) - buy on Amazon here
- SABRENT USB Type-C CFexpress Type-A Card Reader [CR-CFXA] - $29.99 down from $33.99 (12% discount) - buy on Amazon here
- SABRENT USB Type-C CFexpress Type-B Card Reader [CR-CFXB] - $34.99 (no discount) - buy on Amazon here
- SABRENT USB 3.0 to SATA External Hard Drive Lay-Flat Docking Station for 2.5 or 3.5in HDD, SSD [Support UASP] (EC-DFLT) - $22.85 down from $39.99 (43% discount) - buy on Amazon here
- SABRENT USB Type-C Lay Flat Docking Station for M.2 PCIe NVMe + SATA 2.5'"/3.5" SSD & HDD with Offline Clone Function [DS-UFNC] - $54.99 down from $69.99 (21% discount) - buy on Amazon here
- SABRENT USB 3.0 Tool Free Enclosure for 2.5" and 3.5" Internal SATA Hard Drives (EC-KSL3) - $24.99 down from $29.99 (17% discount) - buy on Amazon here
- SABRENT USB 3.0 to SATA I/II/III Dual Bay External Hard Drive Docking Station for 2.5 or 3.5in HDD, SSD with Hard Drive Duplicator/Cloner Function [20+TB Support] (EC-HD2B) - $39.99 down from $59.99 (33% discount) - buy on Amazon here
- SABRENT USB Type-C SATA 2.5" & 3.5" Dual Bay Hard Drive Docking Station | Offline Cloning | Up to 5Gbps | Tool Free Installation (EC-CH2B) - $43.99 down from $49.89 (12% discount) - buy on Amazon here
- SABRENT USB 3.0 to SATA External Hard Drive Docking Station for 2.5" or 3.5"' HDD, SSD [Support UASP] (EC-UBLB) - $26.99 down from $29.99 (10% discount) - buy on Amazon here
- SABRENT USB 3.2 4 Bay 3.5" SATA Hard Drive Tray Less Docking Station (DS-SC4B) - $169 (no discount) - buy on Amazon here
- SABRENT USB 3.2 5 Bay 3.5" SATA Hard Drive Tray Less Docking Station (DS-SC5B) - $249.99 down from $279.99 (11% discount) - buy on Amazon here
- SABRENT 10 Bay 3.5" SATA Hard Drive Tray Less Docking Station (USB 3.2 Type-C and Type-A) (DS-UCTB) - $539.99 down from $599.99 (10% discount) - buy on Amazon here
- SABRENT USB 3.0 4 Bay 2.5" Hard Drive/SSD Docking Station with Fan (DS-4SSD) - $79.99 down from $109.99 (27% discount) - buy on Amazon here
- SABRENT USB C Docking Station for M.2 PCIe/NVMe and SATA 2.5/3.5 Inch SSD & HDD with Offline Cloning (DS-UNHC) - $69.99 down from $79.99 (13% discount) - buy on Amazon here
- SABRENT 13 Port High-Speed USB 2.0 Hub with Power Adapter and 2 Control Switches (HB-U14P) - $22.49 down from $24.99 (10% discount) - buy on Amazon here
- SABRENT 90W 20 Port USB 2.0 Fast Charger, 12V Power Supply Included (AX-P20C) - $49.99 down from $59.99 (17% discount) - buy on Amazon here