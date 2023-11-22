Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition arrives December 5, includes Phantom Liberty expansion

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is set to launch on December 5, bringing the complete version of the game to Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation, and PC - in physical and digital forms. This includes the heavily updated, improved, and overhauled 2.0 version of the base game and the critically acclaimed Phantom Liberty expansion starring Idris Elba and Keanu Reeves.

According to the developer and publisher CD Projekt RED, the Ultimate Edition includes "every update ever released," with the announcement making special mention of the new dynamic skill tree inspired by Diablo II, vehicle combat, enhanced enemy and police AI, and the fact that it includes a tonne of free DLC packs including cards, clothes, and new weapons.

Although Cyberpunk 2077 launched in 2020, it still feels as modern and fresh in 2023 thanks to the development team's time and effort. On PC, with the fully ray-traced and path-traced RT Overdrive Mode and NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 rendering, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is also one of the most incredible-looking games ever made.

When the DLSS 3.5 update dropped in September alongside the Phantom Liberty expansion, we went hands-on with the game on a GeForce RTX 4090-powered rig and were blown away by the results.

A true game changer, and this applies to all other ray-traced effects as the more you play, the more you begin to pick up on. In 4K on a GeForce RTX 4090, with performance sitting at well over 60 fps for my entire playtime, the only way to describe DLSS 3.5 in Cyberpunk 2077 is that it feels like that first time you went from 1080p to 1440p or 1440p to 4K - it's all just crisper, smoother, more realistic, and ultimately more immersive. Plus, the game runs faster with DLSS 3.5 enabled.

Even without RT or DLSS, Cyberpunk 2077 is still a looker, and with the most up-to-date version of the game living up to the pre-release hype, it's also one of the best open-world cinematic action RPGs currently available. If you haven't jumped into Cyberpunk 2077 yet, be sure to pick up the Ultimate Edition on December 5.