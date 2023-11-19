12 best Black Friday gaming monitor deals on Amazon from Samsung, ASUS, LG, and others

Have you been holding out to buy a new gaming monitor? With Amazon's Black Friday deals already started, now is the time to hit the buy button.

We're still days away from the official start of Black Friday, but that hasn't stopped Amazon and manufacturers from starting early on offering up some great prices on gaming monitors. If you want to amp up your PC gaming experience to the next level with a new monitor, now is the perfect time to consider hitting the buy button.

Whether you're looking at standard width screens, Ultra Wide, extreme Ultra Wide (like the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9), 1080p, 1440p, 4K, low latency, high refresh, FreeSync, G-Sync, or whatever else, there's a deal waiting for you. It doesn't matter if you want a basic eSports 1080p high refresh monitor or a top-of-the-line Ultra Wide, there are loads of deals on offer right now that deserve close inspection.

We have selected what we feel are the 12 best Black Friday gaming monitor deals on Amazon, and here they are in no particular order:

12. Samsung 49" Odyssey G93SC Series OLED Curved Gaming Monitor

THE DEFINITIVE OLED EXPERIENCE: Experience the difference with Samsung OLED, powered by Quantum Dot Technology; A brighter screen delivers brilliant colors, deeper shades, and more intense contrast, bringing vibrant vistas to life in new ways.

Normal Price: $1599.99

Black Friday Price: $999.99 (buy it here)

Discount: 38% off

11. Samsung 32" Odyssey G7 Series WQHD (2560x1440) Curved Gaming Monitor

UNMATCHED IMMERSION: Get your head in the game with Odyssey's 1000R panel, which matches the curvature of the human eye for maximum immersion and minimal eye strain.

Normal Price: $799.99

Black Friday Price: $499.99 (buy it here)

Discount: 38% off

10. Samsung 55" Odyssey Ark Series 4K UHD Curved Gaming Monitor

55" LARGE 1000R CURVED SCREEN: The display that overwhelms your senses with its 1000R curvature that wraps around your field of vision for maximum immersion. There's no better monitor to upgrade your gaming setup than the Odyssey Ark.

Normal Price: $2699.99

Black Friday Price: $1799.99 (buy it here)

Discount: 33% off

9. Samsung 34" Odyssey G85SB Series QD-OLED Ultra WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor

OLED & NEO QUANTUM PROCESSOR: With the advanced Neo Quantum Processor, every frame on the OLED panel is instantly analyzed and optimized for maximum quality; Colors, shades and contrast unify to deliver a bright and brilliant picture at all times.

Normal Price: $1499.99

Black Friday Price: $899.99 (buy it here)

Discount: 40% off

8. ASUS ROG Strix XG43UQ 43" 4K HDR DSC Gaming Monitor

43-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) DSC gaming monitor with an ultra-fast 144Hz refresh rate. Response time:1.0 milliseconds.

Normal Price: $999.99

Black Friday Price: $739 (buy it here)

Discount: 26% off

7. Alienware AW3821DW Ultrawide Curved 38 Inch Gaming Monitor

BEAUTIFUL SCREEN: This 38 Inch ultrawide curved gaming monitor is constructed with a 2300R screen and 21:9 aspect ratio which enhances the field of vision for an immersive gaming experience.

Normal Price: $949.99

Black Friday Price: $699.99 (buy it here)

Discount: 26% off

6. LG UltraGear 34GP83A-B QHD 34-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor

The pinnacle of gaming monitors, this ultra-wide WQHD (3440 x 1440, 21:9 aspect ratio) curved monitor immerses you in the action and increases your field of view, allowing you to see more on-screen.

Normal Price: $749.99

Black Friday Price: $544.99 (buy it here)

Discount: 27% off

5. ASUS TUF Gaming VG279Q3A 27" 1080p Gaming Monitor

27-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) gaming monitor with 180Hz refresh rate designed for professional gamers and immersive gameplay.

Normal Price: $199.99

Black Friday Price: $159 (buy it here)

Discount: 20% off

4. Corsair XENEON 32UHD144-A Gaming Monitor

Built for Gamers and Creators: The XENEON 32UHD144-A is built from the ground up by the PC experts at CORSAIR, incorporating the stunning design,brilliant display, and the latest technology that power users demand.

Normal Price: $799.99

Black Friday Price: $699.99 (buy it here)

Discount: 13% off

3. Corsair XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240 Gaming Monitor

Revolutionary bendable OLED technology, developed by the OLED experts at LG Display, enables you to set the curve of the display from completely flat to 800R. Go curved with Xeneon Flex for immersive gameplay in simulations or flat for strategy games.

Normal Price: $1999.99

Black Friday Price: $1299.99 (buy it here)

Discount: 35% off

2. LG 27" ‎27GR95QE-B Ultragear OLED QHD Gaming Monitor

27" QHD (2560 x 1440) OLED Display - Bring big time color to the screen. The LG UltraGear OLED 27" display lets you explore HDR content the way it was meant to be seen with DCI-P3 98.5%-an elevated color spectrum that showcases brilliant color.

Normal Price: $999.99

Black Friday Price: $779.99 (buy it here)

Discount: 22% off

