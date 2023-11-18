Wonder Woman staying singleplayer, won't be included in WB Games' new live service push

New comments from Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav spark worries about titles morphing into live games, but that's not the case with Wonder Woman.

Monolith's upcoming Wonder Woman game will stay a singleplayer title and is not being morphed into a live service experience.

A bit ago, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav pledged to create more live service titles with an emphasis on engagement and monetization. The quarterly investors' call was actually filled with quite a bit of gaming info and insights, including WB Games' operating margins, and Zaslav expanded on the benefits of GaaS business models. So does that mean all future WB Games will have live services, not unlike EA's titles for a certain period? No, it doesn't.

A job listing on Monolith's website set off some potential alarms that the new Wonder Woman game would somehow turn into a live service game. The listing is specifically for the Wonder Woman game and says that "experience helping maintain a live software product or game" would be a "nice to have" from job candidates.

There were news stories posted about how the Wonder Woman game could be GaaS, and now WB Games have stepped in to provide an official response that squashes the rumor:

"Wonder Woman is a single-player action-adventure game set in a dynamic open-world. This third person experience will allow players to become Diana of Themyscira and introduce an original story set in the DC Universe, while also featuring the Nemesis System. Wonder Woman is not being designed as a live service."

Oddly enough, the job listing still outright mentions the snippet of ":maintaining a live software product or game" and has not been edited to remove its mention.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

