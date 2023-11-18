MSI cut prices by up to 40% across gaming monitors in crazy Amazon Black Friday deals

Black Friday deals have begun on Amazon, and MSI has slashed prices across a variety of different gaming monitors with discounts of up to 43%.

Published
1 minute & 28 seconds read time

Amazon has already kicked off the deal madness week that is Black Friday, or the last week of November, and in the gaming space MSI is leading the charge with ridiculous deals on gaming monitors.

MSI cut prices by up to 40% across gaming monitors in crazy Amazon Black Friday deals
Black Friday is the perfect time to lock down some early Christmas presents for family members of beloved ones, and if you are purchasing a present for a gamer there isn't many more satisfying upgrades than getting a new gaming monitor. MSI has been a leading brand in the gaming monitor market, making some of the most affordable displays that come with all of the necessary specifications to make a game enjoyable.

Currently on Amazon MSI has slashed prices across a variety of different sized gaming monitors, with discounts on 27-inch 1440p 144+Hz displays, 1080p displays and more. Below you will find some of the best deals we could find on Amazon.

MSI cut prices by up to 40% across gaming monitors in crazy Amazon Black Friday deals
MSI G271CP, 27" Gaming Monitor, 1920 x 1080 (FHD), VA, 165Hz, FreeSync Premium, HDMI, Displayport, Tilt, Swivel, Height Adjustable - was $209.00 - now $124.99 - 40%

MSI cut prices by up to 40% across gaming monitors in crazy Amazon Black Friday deals
MSI G273CQ, 27" Gaming Monitor, 2560 x 1440 (QHD), VA, 170Hz, FreeSync Premium, HDR Ready, HDMI, Displayport, Tilt, Black - was $249.99 - now $169.99 - 32%

MSI cut prices by up to 40% across gaming monitors in crazy Amazon Black Friday deals
MSI G242C, 24" Curved Gaming Monitor, 1920 x 1080 (FHD), VA, 1 ms, 170 Hz, FreeSync Premium, HDMI, DP Port, Tilt,Black - was $149.99 - now $94.99 - 37%

MSI cut prices by up to 40% across gaming monitors in crazy Amazon Black Friday deals
MSI G271C E2, 27" Gaming Monitor, 1920 x 1080 (FHD), VA, 170Hz, FreeSync Premium, HDMI, Displayport, Tilt,Black - was $229.99 - now $129.99 - 43%

NEWS SOURCE:amazon.com

