AMD Ryzen 9 8940HS 'Hawk Point' APU teased in new Geekbench results

AMD's new Ryzen 9 8940HS 'Hawk Point' APU turns up in new Geekbench benchmark: 8-core, 16-thread Zen 4 CPU with RDNA 3 GPU ready for 2024.

AMD looks to be refreshing its Ryzen 7040 series "Phoenix" APU family with the upcoming Ryzen 8040 series "Hawk Point" APUs, with the new Ryzen 9 8940HS processor spotted in new Geekbench results.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

AMD's new Ryzen 9 8940HS processor was in engineering form, identified as 100-000001319-50, with an 8-core, 16-thread CPU with a base clock of 4.0GHz, a boost clock of over 5.1GHz, topping out at 5.2GHz. The Hawk Point APU will have Zen 4-based CPU cores and RDNA 3-based GPU cores, just like the previous-gen Phoenix APU.

That means we have the same 16MB of L3 cache and 8MB of L2 cache with a TDP of between 35W and 45W of power. On the graphics side of things, we have the same Radeon 780M GPU with 12 compute units based on the RDNA 3 GPU architecture. A refresh with a small performance bump for 2024 laptops powered AMD's new Ryzen 8040 series "Hawk Point," it seems.

3

In the Geekbench benchmark run, the new AMD Ryzen 9 8940HS chip was using 32GB of DDR5-4800 memory, scoring 2596 points in the single-core benchmark and 13,258 points in the multi-core benchmark. Compared to the previous-gen Ryzen 9 7940HS, the new 8940HS is 4% faster in single-core and 12% faster in the multi-core run. Not bad, which is why Hawk Point is a refresh for Phoenix and not a next-gen APU from AMD... that's coming in 2025 with Zen 5.

However, it'll make for a great APU inside of a 2024 gaming laptop when the laptop has a dedicated GPU, especially a higher-end GPU like the Radeon RX 7900M or RTX 4060, RTX 4070, RTX 4080, RTX 4090 graphics cards.

We will see AMD unveil its new Ryzen 8040 series "Hawk Point" APUs at CES 2024, in the first week of January 2024.