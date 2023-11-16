Payday 3 misses expectations, controversial matchmaking issues to blame for 'soft launch'

Payday 3's launch missed Embracer Group's expectations, and the matchmaking issues at launch are to blame for the game's 'soft launch' performance.

Payday 3's launch has been hampered by a dire matchmaking issue that prevented gamers from playing the game.

Embracer Group today published its Q2 results, showing signs of revenue growth that's being offset by higher opex (operating expenditures) and spending. Nestled in the Q2 announcement was a quick performance update on released titles, including Starbreeze's Payday 3.

According to the report, Payday 3 has missed internal expectations and is forecasted to continue delivering lower-than-expected results throughout the remainder of the year. That being said, Payday 3 is profitable, and Embracer has confirmed the game has recouped all development costs. A dollar value figure was attached to Embracer's completed and released games in Q2, which amounts to 1.120 billion SEK, or about $105 million.

Payday 3 was developed externally outside of Embracer Group by Starbreeze's Overkill studio, and then published internally via Embracer's Plaion (formerly Deep Silver) label. This miss comes at a time when Starbreeze, a company that was previously on the brink of financial troubles, needs a win.

Below we have the comments from Embracer Group on Payday 3's release: