You Apple Watch will soon get a popular feature back that Apple removed for no good reason

A new watchOS 10.2 update is now with beta testers and will bring back the ability to swipe on a watch face to switch to a new one after it was removed.

When you updated your Apple Watch to watchOS 10 back in September 2023 you probably noticed that you could no longer wipe from one watch face to another, allowing you to quickly change when you want a new look or additional functionality. The removal of the feature didn't go down very well with a lot of people, but it now appears that Apple is going to fix its mistake and bring the feature back to Apple Watch users all around the world.

Apple's watchOS 10.2 beta 3 update is now in the hands of beta testers who have been putting the new update through its paces. And one of those is developer and researcher @aaronp613, an X user who has a history of finding unannounced features in new beta software. According to a post by them, the watchOS 10.2 beta 3 release brings back the much-loved swipe gesture for changing watch faces.

There will be an option to enable and disable the feature via the Settings app, under the Clock sub-setting so there will be a way to prevent accidental swipes changing faces if that's something that you've experienced in the past.

With developers and public beta testers now putting the third watchOS 10.2 beta through its paces it's only going to be a matter of time before the new update is made available for everyone to download. It's likely that we can expect it to arrive before the end of 2023, but Apple is yet to confirm that one way or another. If the update doesn't arrive before the Christmas holidays it's unlikely to land before 2024.