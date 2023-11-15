PS5 sells $2 billion worth of hardware, makes 30% of total PlayStation earnings

Sony's PlayStation 5 drives total quarterly earnings with nearly $2 billion in sales, and consoles make up the largest proportion of segment revenues.

Published
1 minute & 25 seconds read time

Sony shipped a record-breaking 4.9 million PlayStation 5 consoles in its latest Q2 period while also delivering hardware sales revenues to match.

PS5 sells $2 billion worth of hardware, makes 30% of total PlayStation earnings 53
Open Gallery 5

PlayStation 5 sales are on the rise as Sony attempts to meet its ambitious 25 million PS5 shipment target. Current data shows that Sony shipped 4.9 million PS5s in Q2, a new modern console shipment record for a non-holiday quarter. Despite these results, Sony still has to ship over 16 million PS5s in order to hit the goal line.

The new PS5 shipment record is accompanied by strong hardware revenues. In the Q2'23 period, hardware made up the lion's share of total Games & Network Services (G&NS) segment revenues. PlayStation 5 console hardware comprised 30% of total gaming division revenues, or about $1.991 billion when converted in the provided yen-to-USD exchange rates.

PS5 sells $2 billion worth of hardware, makes 30% of total PlayStation earnings 5
Open Gallery 5

Q2'23 marks the third quarter in a the last trailing twelve-month period where hardware made up the largest share of G&NS revenues. The last periods were Q3'22 (35%), Q4'22 (35%) and Q2'23 (30%).

Typically, the majority of Sony's gaming revenues come from add-on content, which includes microtransactions, DLC content, in-game purchases, etc.

PS5 sells $2 billion worth of hardware, makes 30% of total PlayStation earnings 7
Open Gallery 5

Based on sales trends and Sony's current forecast, the PlayStation segment should deliver record-breaking hardware revenues for the Q3'23 period which runs from October through December 2023.

The rationale here is two-fold:

1) Sony typically sells more consoles during the Q3 holiday period and the company has likely prepared high console volume with a mix of its new PS5 Slim and existing PS5 disc- and digital-based systems, and

2) Sony still has to sell over 16 million PS5s to meet its target, and it's assumed that more than half of this remaining shipment stockpile will be moved during the holiday period.

PS5 sells $2 billion worth of hardware, makes 30% of total PlayStation earnings 4
Open Gallery 5

As such, we could see Sony deliver somewhere around $3.2 billion+ on 8 million PS5 shipments.

Sony management has said the current 25 million PS5 shipment target remains in place, and that the forecast could be adjusted based on holiday PS5 unit sales.

Buy at Amazon

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - Exclusive Amazon Edition (PS5)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/15/2023 at 12:21 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:sony.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags