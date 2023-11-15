Update for Starfield patch fixes DLSS 3 blurring, ghosting and other issues

The beta patch for Starfield emerged recently with DLSS support, but there were problems - some of which have now been ironed out.

Starfield's beta patch that was recently brought out introducing DLSS support (among many other things) has just had some useful fixes and improvements applied.

2

Starfield players with NVIDIA RTX GPUs have been waiting a while for DLSS support (Image Credit: NVIDIA)

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The changes were outlined by Bethesda in release notes for the new version 1.8.84 update.

As mentioned, DLSS 3 just went live for the game, but there were some issues, notably around blurring and ghosting. (Problems are to be expected in beta testing, of course).

Bethesda has improved overall stability with DLSS, and added the following fixes:

Fixed an issue with DLSS Frame Generation where occasionally a blur effect could be seen and the screen could turn black.

Fixed an issue with DLSS Frame Generation where occasionally blurring or ghosting artifacts could be seen on characters.

Fixed an issue where some grain/sharpening could be observed in very dark areas with DLSS enabled.

Interestingly, there are some further fixes for DLSS, but not to the feature itself, rather the interface. They are as follows:

Fixed an issue where DLSS preset was defaulting from Quality to Performance or vice versa upon exiting the Display settings.

Fixed an issue where DLSS Frame Generation couldn't be turned on correctly unless DLSS is enabled.

Improved Display settings to force V-sync off when DLSS Frame Generation is turned on.

Improved Display settings DLSS localization.

And that's about your lot, save for a final piece of debugging where some instances of the camera shake effect being errantly applied are cured.

The Starfield beta patch is also a must-have for NVIDIA graphics card owners, seeing as it boosts the performance of Team Green's GPUs considerably - meaning the RTX 4090 now outperforms the RX 7900 XTX (AMD won that battle previously).

Note that NVIDIA just applied some driver-side fixes for DLSS 3 in Starfield (and other games), so make sure you update on that front, too.